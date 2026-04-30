Gauthier, Nailers Shut out Reading Again

Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







READING, PA - The Wheeling Nailers are on the verge of a playoff series win, thanks to a third consecutive victory over the Reading Royals in the North Division Semifinal Series. Taylor Gauthier recorded his second shutout of the series with 27 saves for the Nailers, who received goals from Ryan McAllister and Blake Bennett at Santander Arena. Wheeling leads the best-of-seven set, 3-0, and can close out the series in Reading on Friday night.

The first period was a tale of two parts, as Reading fired each of the first ten shots on goal, before the Nailers responded with the next nine. One of Wheeling's attempts went in, as the visitors took the lead. Ryan McAllister led the way on a two-on-one break with Emil Pieniniemi. McAllister dished the puck to his teammate on his left, before getting a return feed in the slot, where he drove a shot through Yaniv Perets' legs.

Wheeling carried the momentum into the second period and added to its lead. Matthew Quercia hurdled his way into the right side of the offensive zone, then led a pass forward to Logan Pietila, who was cruising through the circle. Pietila skated as deep as he could, then sifted a perfect feed through the slot for Blake Bennett, who pounded in a one-timer from the left side.

Neither team scored in the third period, and that was perfectly fine with the Nailers, who successfully killed two more penalties and took the 2-0 score to the finish line.

Taylor Gauthier was flawless in goal for the second time in the series, as he denied all 27 shots he faced for Wheeling. He becomes the fourth goaltender in team history to earn multiple shutouts in the same playoff year. Yaniv Perets made 24 saves on 26 shots in the defeat for the Royals.

The two teams will have Thursday off, before returning to Santander Arena for game four on Friday at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, game five would be in Reading on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Games six and seven (both if necessary) would return to WesBanco Arena on Monday, May 4th and Wednesday, May 6th. Playoff tickets are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.







ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026

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