Steelheads Eliminated in 6-3 Loss to Americans

Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (1) fell 6-3 in Game 5 of the Mountain Division Semifinals to the Allen Americans (4) Tuesday night at Idaho Central Arena to end their season with a 4-1 series defeat to Allen.

Idaho found the icebreaker just under nine minutes into the first period as Brendan Hoffmann sprung Kaleb Pearson for a breakaway tally by Marco Costantini to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead in Game 5.

Ten minutes later, Allen responded, as the Americans got a power play goal from Danny Katic, who corralled a loose puck at the top of the crease and beat Jake Barczewski to tie the game 1-1.

The response came quickly for the Steelheads in the middle frame, as just 44 seconds into the frame Jade Miller wired a puck by Costantini from the high slot to put Idaho back ahead 2-1.

Seven minutes later, the Americans tied the game 2-2 as Brayden Watts took advantage of a broken play in front and threw in his fourth goal of the series.

In the back half of the second period, Ty Pelton-Byce struck for Idaho to notch a power play goal for his fourth straight game and put the Steelheads back in front for a 3-2 edge.

In the final seconds of the second period, Allen tied the contest 3-3 as Spencer Asuchak tipped a slot shot through traffic and by Barczewski to bring the teams even heading into the final frame.

Eight minutes into the third period, the Americans took their first lead of the contest, as Mark Duarte ripped a shot into the net from the right circle for a 4-3 Americans lead.

Despite an Idaho push, Allen extended their advantage to 5-3 with just under six minutes left in regulation on a power play goal by Danny Katic.

Two minutes later, the Americans secured the series with an empty net goal by Katic who netted his fifth goal of the series and sealed a 6-3 Allen win.

Idaho's Jake Barczewski made 27 saves in the loss, while Allen's Marco Constantini turned aside 25 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Danny Katic (ALN, 3-1-4, +2, 7 shots)

2) Kaleb Pearson (IDH, 1-1-2, +1, 6 shots)

3) Sam Sedley (ALN, 0-3-3, +1, 3 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026

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