Mariners Regain Series Lead with 5-2 Win at Adirondack

Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, picked up a 5-2 win in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals over the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena. The Mariners now lead the best-of-seven series, two games to one.

The Mariners scored twice in two-minute span toward the end of the first period to grab a 2-0 lead. Jacob Hudson and Max Andreev set up Antonio Venuto with an open net in the slot at 13:58 to open the scoring. Just 1:56 later, it was Ty Cheveldayoff squeezing a Linus Hemstrom feed between the arm and body of Jeremy Brodeur to double the Maine lead.

Maine extended the lead to 3-0 with a goal at 5:40 of the second period as Linus Hemstrom deflected in Loke Johannson's shot from the right point. About six minutes later, Adirondack got on the board when Tanner Edwards came off the bench and stepped into a one-timer, finishing a feed from Brannon McManus. Maine carried a 3-1 lead after two.

Adirondack's Tag Bertuzzi scored just 2:19 into the third period to bring the deficit down to one, as he got loose in the zone and walked in solo on Brad Arvanitis, beating his stick side. The Mariners responded at 7:11 when Shawn Element redirected Jaxon Bellamy's shot from the blue line, scoring in his first game back from AHL Milwaukee. Max Andreev sealed the 5-2 win with an empty netter in the final minute.

Brad Arvanitis stopped 16 of 18 shots to win his first appearance of the series. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 30 of 35 in the loss.

Game 4 of the series is Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena with Game 5 on Saturday, both at 7:00 PM. Official Watch Parties will be held at Three Dollar Deweys (Game 4) and Mast Landing - Westbrook (Game 5). Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played back in Portland on Tuesday, May 5th and Wednesday, May 6th at 7:00 PM. Tickets for all first-round home games are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







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