Mariners Drop Game Two to Thunder, Series Tied

Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, fell to the Adirondack Thunder by a score of 3-2 on Saturday night in Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals at the Cross Insurance Arena. The best-of-seven series is now tied at one game apiece.

Adirondack's Justin Taylor would get the Thunder on the board first with a power play goal at 4:32 of the opening period, tipping Kevin O'Neil's shot from the right circle. Maine had a quick response, tying it up less than 90 seconds later on Jacob Hudson's deflection goal, redirecting a Loke Johansson drive. Taylor netted another at 13:41, stickhandling through the Mariners defense in tight, and Adirondack led 2-1 after 20 minutes.

Neither team scored in the 2nd, but the Mariners relied heavily on Luke Cavallin, who had to face 19 Adirondack shots, and stopped them all. Maine was outshot 19-4 in the middle frame.

Matt Salhany's empty net goal at 18:28 of the third put Adirondack up 3-1, but proved to be the game-winner, when Antonio Venuto deflected home Jacob Perreault's shot less than a minute later. The Mariners couldn't find the tying the goal in the final 38 seconds. Cavallin stopped 32 or 34 in the losing effort. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 26 of 28.

The series now shifts to Glens Falls, NY next week for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Wednesday, April 29th, Friday, May 1st, and Saturday, May 2nd - all at 7:00 PM. Watch parties will be held at minibar (Game 3), Three Dollar Deweys (Game 4) and Mast Landing - Westbrook (Game 5) for each road game of the series. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played back in Portland on Tuesday, May 5th and Wednesday, May 6th at 7:00 PM. Tickets for all first-round home games are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







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