Taylor Scores Twice; Thunder Even Series with 3-2 Win

Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur and defenseman Luke Reid

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur and defenseman Luke Reid(Adirondack Thunder)

PORTLAND - Justin Taylor had a three-point game, including two first period goals as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Maine Mariners, 3-2, in Game 2 to even the North Division Semifinal at one game apiece.

Adirondack took its first lead of the series on the power play courtesy of Justin Taylor. Kevin O'Neil fired a shot from the right circle and Taylor got a stick on it sending it by goaltender Luke Cavallin for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Taylor first of the playoffs with assists from O'Neil and Jeremy Hanzel just 4:32 into the game.

The Mariners responded 1:27 later to tie the game as Jacob Hudson tipped in a shot by Loke Johansson for his first of the playoffs. Assists on the tying goal were given to Johansson and Owen Gallatin at 5:59 of the first.

Justin Taylor scored his second goal of the period at 13:41 of the first to put the Thunder back on top, 2-1. Taylor took a great pass from Tag Bertuzzi and lifted the puck over the shoulder of Luke Cavallin for the lead. Bertuzzi and Brannon McManus collected the assists, and Adirondack took the lead into the first intermission.

After no scoring in the second period, the Thunder took the 2-1 lead into the third. Maine pulled the goalie for the extra attacker and Matt Salhany shot the puck into the empty net for a 3-1 lead. The goal was Salhany's first of the playoffs from Justin Taylor with 1:32 left in regulation.

Antonio Venuto got one back for Maine with 38 seconds left in the third to it interesting. The shot by Jacob Perrault was tipped by Venuto and skipped into the net for his first of the playoffs. The goal decreased Adirondack's lead to one late in the third.

With the net empty again, the Thunder hung on for the 3-2 victory to even the series at one game apiece. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 26 of 28 shots in the win.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena to Game 3 on Wednesday, April 29, Game 4 on Friday, May 1, and Game 5 on Saturday, May 2 against Maine at 7 p.m. The first 2,000 fans to Game 3 get a FREE Thunder Koozie and the first 4,000 fans for Game 4 get a FREE Thunder Rally Towel.

2026 Kelly Cup Playoff tickets are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from April 25, 2026

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