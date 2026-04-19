Thunder Fall to Railers 3-2 in Overtime

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release









Adirondack Thunder defenseman Mitchell Becker (left) vs. the Worcester Railers

(Adirondack Thunder) Adirondack Thunder defenseman Mitchell Becker (left) vs. the Worcester Railers(Adirondack Thunder)

WORCESTER - Grant Loven scored late to force overtime, but it wasn't enough as the Worcester Railers defeated the Adirondack Thunder 3-2 on Saturday night in front of over 6,000 fans at DCU Center.

Worcester scored early in the game to take a 1-0 lead. MacAuley Carson moved into the left circle and slid a low shot under the left pad of goaltender Tyler Brennan for the lead. The goal was Carson's seventh of the year with Riley Piercey collecting the lone assist 4:41 into the game.

The Railers added to the lead late in the first as Max Dorrington got to a rebound after a great save by Tyler Brennan. Dorrington slid it by the reaching glove of Brennan for a 2-0 lead with 1:34 left in the first period. Gleb Veremyev and Adam Samuelsson were awarded assists and Adirondack trailed by two after 20 minutes.

Adirondack answered with a goal in the second period to get on the board. Dylan Wendt deflected a low shot by Conner Hutchison over the left shoulder of goaltender Parker Gahagen for his ninth of the year. Assists on Wendt's goal was given to Hutchison and Tyson Fawcett at the 10:41 mark and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after two periods.

Grant Loven scored late in regulation to force overtime as a Worcester penalty expired. Loven got the rebound after a Kevin O'Neil shot and backhanded in his tenth of the year with just 2:09 left in regulation. The goal tied the game 2-2 with assists from O'Neil and Brian Carrabes.

In overtime, Worcester controlled most of the play and Drew Callin scored his 25th of the year at 4:05 of the extra time for the addition point and a 3-2 victory.

The Adirondack Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena to Game 3 on Wednesday, April 29, Game 4 on Friday, May 1, and if necessary, Game 5 on Saturday, May 2 against either Wheeling or Maine at 7 p.m. The first 2,500 fans (21yrs and up) to Game 3 get a FREE Thunder Koozie and the first 4,000 fans for Game 4 get a FREE Thunder Rally Towel.

2026 Kelly Cup Playoff tickets are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

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ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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