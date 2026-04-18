Americans Beat Wichita 3-2

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AH), faced the Wichita Thunder for the final time this season on Friday night and it was the Americans coming out on top 3-2 to move within one point of second place Idaho.

The Americans jumped on the board first in the opening frame when Jax Dubois scored his fifth goal of the year to make it 1-0 Allen. Two minutes later Danny Katic scored his 38th goal and his 11th power play goal of the year to make it 2-0. Wichita added a goal at the midway point of the first frame but the Americans held a 2-1 lead after the first period.

The second period saw both teams get power play chances. Wichita had a long 5-on-3 but the Americans killed it off. Later in the period Spencer Asuchak found Hank Crone for a wrap-around goal. His 13th of the year and the Americans had a 3-1 lead after two periods of play.

Wichita cut the lead to 3-2 in the third period on a goal by Olivier Tarr, but they wouldn't get any closer. Marco Costantini stopped 35 shots to get the win, and Hank Crone scored the game-winner, moving the Americans a step closer to locking up second place.

The Americans return Saturday night to face the Kansas City Mavericks in the regular season finale at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Three Stars of the Game:

1. Hank Crone - Allen

2. Marco Costantini - Allen

3. Olivier Tarr - Wichita

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: "It was a big win for us. Marco (Costantini) made some huge saves going down the stretch. Now we are headed home to get two more points on Saturday."

Ty Prefontaine: "We wanted to get off to a good start tonight and we did. Scoring those two goals early helped. Marco made the big saves for us all the way to the end."







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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