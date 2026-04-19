South Carolina Ends Regular Season with 6-0 Rout of Orlando

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - In the final game of the 2025-26 regular season, the South Carolina Stingrays scored twice in the second period and added four more in the third, while netminder Garin Bjorklund made 22 saves to shut out the Orlando Solar Bears, 6-0, on Saturday evening at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 7,042 fans.

With the win, South Carolina secured home-ice advantage against the Atlanta Gladiators in the South Division Semifinals.

After a scoreless first period, South Carolina (45-23-1-3) needed only nine seconds to open the scoring in the second as Jalen Luypen wired home his 14th goal of the season, giving the Stingrays a 1-0 lead.

Minutes later while on the power play, Mikey Adamson snapped a shot over the shoulder of Orlando (29-37-4-1) netminder Samuel Richard putting the Stingrays ahead by two.

The Solar Bears could not solve Stingrays netminder Garin Bjorklund, who stopped 14 shots over the first 40 minutes to preserve the two-goal lead.

In the third, South Carolina poured it on. Charlie Combs scored 2:18 in building the lead to three before Simon Pinard scored his 30th goal of the season with 8:26 left in regulation.

30 seconds after Pinard made it 4-0, Nolan Krenzen joined the scoring blasting a one-timer past Richard, growing the Stingrays lead to five. Combs then added to the lead with his second of the night with 4:36 left.

With the six-goal lead, Bjorklund finished off his fourth career shutout stopping all eight shots he saw in the third as South Carolina blanked Orlando, 6-0.

In the win, Adamson, Combs and Luypen all finished with three points while Pinard recorded his 18th multi-point game of the season. Bjorklund earned his fifth win of the year saving all 22 shots he faced.

South Carolina finishes the regular season with a 45-23-1-3 record and 94 points under the direction of first-year Head Coach, Dave Warsofsky.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, April 24, at 7:05 p.m. for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or stingrayshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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