Mariners Close Regular Season with Loss in Trois-Rivieres
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, wrapped up the 2025-26 regular season with a 6-0 loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday afternoon at Colisee Videotron. The Mariners are set to begin the playoffs on Friday at home.
Cedric Desrussieaux opened the scoring at 14:50 of the first, finishing a flurry of Lions shots toward Luke Cavallin, and sweeping one into an open net. Trois-Rivieres led 1-0 after 20 minutes.
Issac Dufort added a pair of goals for the Lions late in the 2nd, scoring on a nice setup from Anthony Beauregard at 15:46, then stuffing home a power play goal at 19:09.
Trois-Rivieres' Anthony Poulin made it a 4-0 game at 9:12 of the third, followed by Dufort's hat trick goal on the power play less than a minute later. Mathias Laferriere wrapped up the scoring at 16:59.
The Mariners finished the regular season with a record of 42-21-6-3, tying their single-season team record for wins and setting a new best mark for points (93). The Lions, which won the Kelly Cup last season, become the first defending champion in 11 years to miss the playoffs.
The Mariners will begin the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 24th with Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals at the Cross Insurance Arena at 6 PM against either the Adirondack Thunder or Reading Royals. Game 2 will be Saturday, April 25th, also at 6 PM. Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will also be in Portland on May 5th and 6th, both beginning at 7 PM. Tickets for all four games of the first round are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.
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