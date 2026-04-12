Mariners Complete Three-Game Sweep of Norfolk

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, completed a three-game sweep of the Norfolk Admirals with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Max Andreev and Wyllum Deveaux scored for the Mariners while Luke Cavallin stopped 26 of 27 in between the pipes.

For the third game in a row, the Mariners got the scoring started, converting the power play about midway through the frame. Jacob Perreault made a spin in the slot and dished one down low to Andreev, who also spun and unleashed a backhander past Isaac Poulter at 10:09. That was the lone tally of period one.

Norfolk tied it up at 4:10 of the second period when Brandon Osmundson set up Grant Hebert on a 2-on-1. Osmundson pulled up in the right circle and connected with Hebert on back door to tip past Cavallin. It remained 1-1 under late in the period when Mariners captain Wyllum Deveaux restored his team's lead, backhanded a puck into the crease, off the stick of an Admirals player and up over a fallen Poulter. The Mariners carried the one-goal lead into the third.

Neither team scored in the third, as Cavallin helped the Mariners close out the one-goal win. Maine's 42nd win of the season ties a team record set by the 2022-23 Mariners. Out of town, Wheeling defeated Reading 2-1 in overtime to clinch the #1 seed in the North Division, which locks the Mariners into the #2 seed.

The Mariners (42-19-6-3) have two games remaining in the regular season: a "Wicked Wednesday" against the Worcester Railers on Wednesday night at 7 PM, followed by one final road game at Trois-Rivieres on Saturday at 3 PM. The Mariners begin the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 24th with Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals at the Cross Insurance Arena at 6 PM against either the Adirondack Thunder or Reading Royals. Game 2 will be Saturday, April 25th, also at 6 PM. Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) would also be in Portland on May 5th and 6th, both beginning at 7 PM. Tickets for all four games of the first round are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.