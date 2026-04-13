Late Push Falls Short as Walleye Lose 5-4 in Fort Wayne

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Fort Wayne Komets by a score of 5-4 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, despite a late push to come back in the third period. Colin Swoyer and Tanner Dickinson each had a goal and an assist, Campbell Cichosz scored his first professional goal within the last five minutes, Garrett Van Wyhe scored with 1:19 to go, and Brandon Kruse had two assists on the night.

How it Happened:

Former Walleye Jalen Smereck got the Komets on the board first, scoring for the Komets 4:22 into the first period to give Fort Wayne the early 1-0 lead. Tanner Dickinson returned the favor just over two minutes later, scoring his 23rd goal of the season to tie the game at one goal each. Will MacKinnon and Cam Hausinger each got an assist on the goal.

Colin Swoyer fired a puck in the net, his 5th goal of the season, to give Toledo their first lead of the day. Sam Craggs and Brandon Kruse each got an assist on the goal. The 2-1 score held through the end of the first.

The Walleye took a bench minor for a faceoff violation as the puck was batted with a hand off the draw, giving Fort Wayne the first man-advantage at the 4:45 mark of the second period. Brandon Kruse took a tripping minor 38 seconds later, setting up a 5-on-3 advantage for the Komets for 1:22. Josh Bloom scored on the 5-on-3 advantage at the 5:47 mark of the second for Fort Wayne, tying the game at two goals each. No other damage was done in 5-on-4 play to that point.

The Walleye went on their first power play of the day, as Josh Bloom took a high-sticking minor at the 8:50 mark of the second. Toledo didn't score on that opportunity, but Logan Nelson took a high-sticking call of his own four minutes later, putting the Walleye back on the power play at the 12:29 mark of the second.

Jalen Smereck took a slashing penalty on a short-handed chance for Fort Wayne, leading to 11 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage for the Walleye before heading back to 5-on-4. They didn't score on the advantage as the second period ended in a 2-2 tie.

Josh Bloom scored his second of the day to kick off the third period, giving Fort Wayne the 3-2 lead back just 59 seconds into the period. Will MacKinnon took a high-sticking minor at the 2:15 mark of the third, giving the Komets another shot at the power play. Fort Wayne did not score on that power play.

William Dufour scored Fort Wayne's fourth goal, giving them a two-goal lead at the 7:41 mark of the third with his 15th goal of the season on a delayed penalty to Toledo.

Campbell Cichosz got his first professional goal in a big moment, bringing the Walleye back within one goal with less than five minutes to go in the third. Brandon Hawkins and Brandon Kruse each got assists on the goal, Kruse's second of the night.

The Walleye pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker, but turned the puck over soon after, allowing Kirill Tyutyayev to score just inside two minutes to go in regulation to put the Komets back up 5-3.

Garrett Van Wyhe kept the fight alive, scoring with 1:19 to go in regulation bring the Walleye back within one, his 16th goal of the season. Tanner Dickinson and Colin Swoyer had the assists on the late goal. Late pressure wasn't enough for the Walleye to tie the game, falling 5-4 to the Komets as the game went final. Toledo outshot Fort Wayne in the game 36-31.

What's Next:

The Walleye head back to Fort Wayne on Thursday to try to take back the division, trailing by two points after tonight's game. Puck drop for the game is set for 7:05 PM at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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