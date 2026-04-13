Heartlanders Get Point in Yuki's Final Ride with Iowa

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell in the shootout, 4-3, to the Indy Fuel Sunday at Xtream Arena in Heartlanders forward Yuki Miura's final game with the Heartlanders. Miura finishes as Iowa's all-time goals (62), assists (85), points (147) and games played leader (317) in Heartlanders history and is the only player in team history to skate in all five seasons with the Landers. He is headed to Japan Monday to represent his country in the World Championships.

Jadon Joseph scored the shootout-winner in the bottom of the sixth round.

Iowa scored the first two goals and opened the scoring early in the first. At 3:31, Isaac Johnson stole an Indy outlet pass and targeted it through the legs of the goaltender. Next, 2:30 into the second, Elliot Desnoyers received a cross-ice pass at the left circle and whizzed it top shelf for his eighth of the season, assisted by John Lundy and Johnson.

Keltie Jeri-Leon scored for Iowa to even the score at three midway through the third on a two-on-one, receiving a pass from John Lundy at the right post for Jeri-Leon's 15th of the season.

Chase Wutzke made 32 stops and denied four in the shootout.

Owen Flores blocked 36 shots and five in the shootout for his second win of the season vs. Iowa.

The Heartlanders play their final home game Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Bloomington on Landers Rewind, presented by Mediacom! Help us celebrate the end of the regular season with tributes to five great seasons in the Heartland!

Tickets start at $10 for all Heartlanders home games. Heartlanders Family 4 Packs (4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas, 1 large popcorn starting at $69) and the Deer & Beers Ticket Bundle (1 ticket and 2 domestic beers for $25) are now available.







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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