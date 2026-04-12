Cyclones Drop Final Regular Season Road Game, Lose to K-Wings 2-1

Published on April 12, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Kalamazoo Wings, 2-1, in their final road game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. Quinn Preston scored the game-winning goal in the third period to hand Cincinnati a road loss at the Wings Event Center.

A scoreless first period saw the Cyclones outshoot the K-Wings 11-10. A strong effort from both netminders would carry into the second period. The offense would arrive after Cincinnati would give up a shorthanded goal by Ryan Cox (17) to make it 1-0.

The Cyclones responded off a great shot from Luke Grainger (18) that beat Aku Koskenvuo on the blocker side to tie the game at 1-1. The goal would be assisted by Adam Kydd and Liam Kidney to take the 1-1 tie into the third period.

A turnover led directly to a goal for Kalamazoo. Quinn Preston (20) scored on a backhanded finish to score the eventual game-winning goal and hand Cincinnati a rough regulation loss. Cincinnati finishes the season with a road record of 19-14-1-0 to wrap up the 2025-26 regular season.

Ken Appleby made 32/34 saves in the contest, giving Cincinnati a chance. Aku Koskenvuo logs the victory, making 26/27 saves in the weekend finale.

The Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center for two more meetings against the K-Wings on the final weekend of the regular season. Puck drop for Friday night's contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from April 12, 2026

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