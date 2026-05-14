Cyclones Set for 25th ECHL Season, Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, today announced the regular season schedule for the 2026-27 season. The 2026-27 will mark Cincinnati's 25th season in the ECHL.

This season will feature 72 games, with 58 matchups being against divisional opponents. For the first time in five seasons, Cincinnati's most frequent opponent will be the Wheeling Nailers (14 games). The Cyclones will kickstart their 25th campaign on Oct. 17, 2026 on the road against the Indy Fuel. The team's "First Face-Off" will take place on Oct. 24, 2026 and will feature a matchup against the Bloomington Bison at Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati will host 25 of their 36 home games on the weekend (Friday & Saturday). Additionally, weekday games at home will start at 7:05 p.m. ET with the exception of Dec. 31, 2026 (6:05 p.m. ET) and Jan. 18, 2026 (1:35 p.m. ET). Home start times on the weekend will vary from 4:05-7:05 p.m. ET. Cincinnati's non-division contests feature five games against the Florida Everblades (two home, three away), three road contests versus the Reading Royals, and meetings against the Rapid City Rush, Tahoe Knight Monsters, Orlando Solar Bears, and Trois-Rivières Lions.

The month of March will feature the longest road stretch of the season from March 3-14, 2027 (six games), and the longest homestand of 2026-27 (six games) at Heritage Bank Center. The homestand will take place from March 17-27, 2027 and will feature games against the Toledo Walleye, Kalamazoo Wings, and Rapid City Rush.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM

Cincinnati Cyclones 2026-27 Schedule by Month

(All times listed in Eastern Time, Home Games in Bold)

OCTOBER (Two home, three away)

10/17 - at Indy Fuel (7 p.m.)

10/24 - vs. Bloomington Bison (7 p.m.)

10/25 - at Indy Fuel (4 p.m.)

10/28 - vs. Indy Fuel (7 p.m.)

10/31 - at Wheeling Nailers (7:10 p.m.)

NOVEMBER (Seven home, seven away)

11/1 - at Wheeling Nailers (7:10 p.m.)

11/3 - at Indy Fuel (7:15 p.m.)

11/6 - vs. Indy Fuel (7:05 p.m.)

11/7 - vs. Bloomington Bison (4:05 p.m.)

11/8 - at Indy Fuel (4 p.m.)

11/13 - vs. Indy Fuel (7:05 p.m.)

11/14 - at Bloomington Bison (8 p.m.)

11/15 - at Fort Wayne Komets (5:05 p.m.)

11/17 - vs. Bloomington Bison (10:30 a.m.)

11/20 - vs. Wheeling Nailers (7:05 p.m.)

11/25 - vs. Bloomington Bison (7:05 p.m.)

11/26 - at Fort Wayne Komets (7:35 p.m.)

11/27 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (1:30 p.m.)

11/29 - at Kalamazoo Wings (3 p.m.)

DECEMBER (Six home, eight away)

12/2 - at Florida Everblades (7:35 p.m.)

12/4 - at Florida Everblades (7:35 p.m.)

12/5 - at Florida Everblades (7 p.m.)

12/6 - at Orlando Solar Bears (3 p.m.)

12/11 - vs. Indy Fuel (7:05 p.m.)

12/12 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (4:05 p.m.)

12/16 - vs. Indy Fuel (7:05 p.m.)

12/18 - vs. Wheeling Nailers (7:05 p.m.)

12/19 - at Wheeling Nailers (7:10 p.m.)

12/20 - at Wheeling Nailers (4:10 p.m.)

12/26 - at Kalamazoo Wings (7 p.m.)

12/27 - at Bloomington Bison (5 p.m.)

12/29 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:05 p.m.)

12/31 - vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters (6:05 p.m.)

JANUARY (Five home, five away)

1/2 - vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters (7:05 p.m.)

1/8 - vs. Indy Fuel (7:05 p.m.)

1/9 - at Kalamazoo Wings (7 p.m.)

1/15 - vs. Wheeling Nailers (7:05 p.m.)

1/16 - vs. Wheeling Nailers (4:05 p.m.)

1/18 - at Kalamazoo Wings (7 p.m.)

1/22 - at Toledo Walleye (7:15 p.m.)

1/23 - at Toledo Walleye (7:15 p.m.)

1/29 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:05 p.m.)

1/30 - at Kalamazoo Wings (7 p.m.)

FEBRUARY (Seven home, four away)

2/5 - at Fort Wayne Komets (7:35 p.m.)

2/6 - vs. Wheeling Nailers (7:05 p.m.)

2/7 - at Wheeling Nailers (4:15 p.m.)

2/10 - vs. Trois-Rivières Lions (7:05 p.m.)

2/12 - at Toledo Walleye (7:15 p.m.)

2/13 - at Wheeling Nailers (7:10 p.m.)

2/17 - vs. Toledo Walleye (7:05 p.m.)

2/19 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets (7:05 p.m.)

2/20 - vs. Fort Wayne Komets (7:05 p.m.)

2/26 - vs. Rapid City Rush (7:05 p.m.)

2/27 - vs. Rapid City Rush (4:05 p.m.)

MARCH (Six home, seven away)

3/3 - at Reading Royals (7 p.m.)

3/5 - at Reading Royals (7 p.m.)

3/6 - at Reading Royals (7 p.m.)

3/12 - at Toledo Walleye (7:15 p.m.)

3/13 - at Toledo Walleye (7:15 p.m.)

3/14 - at Indy Fuel (4 p.m.)

3/17 - vs. Toledo Walleye (7:05 p.m.)

3/19 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:05 p.m.)

3/20 - vs. Kalamazoo Wings (7:05 p.m.)

3/24 - vs. Toledo Walleye (7:05 p.m.)

3/26 - vs. Florida Everblades (7:05 p.m.)

3/27 - vs. Florida Everblades (7:05 p.m.)

3/31 - at Wheeling Nailers (7:10 p.m.)

APRIL (Two home, three away)

4/2 - at Fort Wayne Komets (7:35 p.m.)

4/3 - vs. Bloomington Bison (7:05 p.m.)

4/9 - vs. Wheeling Nailers (7:05 p.m.)

4/10 - at Wheeling Nailers (7:10 p.m.)

4/11 - at Fort Wayne Komets (5:05 p.m.)







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