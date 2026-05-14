New Mexico Goatheads Announce Inaugural 2026-27 Schedule
Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
New Mexico Goatheads News Release
The New Mexico Goatheads have officially unveiled their full schedule for the 2026-27 season, marking the long-awaited return of professional hockey to New Mexico for the first time in nearly two decades.
The Goatheads will open their historic inaugural season on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Rio Rancho Events Center against the Idaho Steelheads. The game will mark the first in franchise history and the official return of professional hockey to New Mexico for the first time in nearly 20 years.
Opening Weekend, presented by Del Norte Credit Union, will continue with games on Saturday, October 17, and Sunday, October 18, and will feature special giveaways and fan experiences throughout all three games.
Fans attending Opening Night on Friday, October 16, will receive commemorative LED glow rods for the first 6,000 fans and magnet schedules for the first 3,000 fans. On Saturday, October 17, the first 3,000 fans will receive rally towels. On Sunday, October 18, the first 3,000 fans will receive team posters, and fans will have the opportunity to stay after the game for a team autograph session.
The 36-game home schedule features several opponents that fans will become very familiar with throughout the season, helping create the foundation for some exciting new rivalries.
The Goatheads will face the Tahoe Knight Monsters 14 times during the inaugural season, including eight games at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The Idaho Steelheads will be a close second with 12 meetings overall, including six at home. The Wichita Thunder will appear nine times during the season, with five of those games taking place in Rio Rancho.
The Goatheads will also face the Rapid City Rush eight times overall, including two at home. The Allen Americans, Tulsa Oilers, and Adirondack Thunder will each be played six times, with three home games against each club. The Kansas City Mavericks will be on the schedule five times, including three games in Rio Rancho.
The Goatheads will host the Florida Everblades for three games in November, while all three meetings with the Kalamazoo Wings will take place on the road.
Among the highlights of the home schedule are Opening Weekend against Idaho, a Thanksgiving week series against Florida, a post-holiday series against Tahoe, and the final three home games of the regular season against Tahoe from April 7-10.
The regular season home finale is scheduled for Saturday, April 10, 2027, against Tahoe.
"Our fans are going to get to know these teams very quickly," said Goatheads General Manager, Jared Johnson. "When you play the same opponents multiple times throughout the season, rivalries form naturally. We cannot wait to drop the puck on October 16 and share that moment with hockey fans across New Mexico."
Check below for the full schedule
Day Date Road Team Home Team Start Time (Local)
Friday 10/16/2026 Idaho New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 10/17/2026 Idaho New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Sunday 10/18/2026 Idaho New Mexico 3:00pm MT
Friday 10/23/2026 New Mexico Tahoe 7:00pm PT
Saturday 10/24/2026 New Mexico Tahoe 7:00pm PT
Sunday 10/25/2026 New Mexico Tahoe 3:00pm PT
Friday 10/30/2026 Rapid City New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 10/31/2026 Rapid City New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Wednesday 11/4/2026 Allen New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 11/6/2026 Allen New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 11/7/2026 Allen New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 11/13/2026 New Mexico Kalamazooo 7:00pm ET
Saturday 11/14/2026 New Mexico Kalamazooo 7:00pm ET
Sunday 11/15/2026 New Mexico Kalamazooo 3:00pm ET
Thursday 11/19/2026 New Mexico Tahoe 10:30am PT
Friday 11/20/2026 New Mexico Tahoe 7:00pm PT
Saturday 11/21/2026 New Mexico Tahoe 7:00pm PT
Wednesday 11/25/2026 Florida New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 11/27/2026 Florida New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 11/28/2026 Florida New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Wednesday 12/2/2026 New Mexico Wichita 7:05pm CT
Friday 12/4/2026 New Mexico Wichita 7:05pm CT
Wednesday 12/9/2026 Adirondack New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 12/11/2026 Adirondack New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 12/12/2026 Adirondack New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 12/18/2026 New Mexico Tulsa 7:05pm CT
Saturday 12/19/2026 New Mexico Tulsa 7:05pm CT
Sunday 12/20/2026 New Mexico Tulsa 3:05pm CT
Saturday 12/26/2026 Tahoe New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Sunday 12/27/2026 Tahoe New Mexico 3:00pm MT
Wednesday 12/30/2026 New Mexico Idaho 7:10pm MT
Friday 1/1/2027 New Mexico Idaho 7:10pm MT
Saturday 1/2/2027 New Mexico Idaho 7:10pm MT
Wednesday 1/6/2027 New Mexico Rapid City 7:05pm MT
Friday 1/8/2027 New Mexico Rapid City 7:05pm MT
Saturday 1/9/2027 New Mexico Rapid City 7:05pm MT
Friday 1/15/2027 New Mexico Wichita 7:05pm CT
Saturday 1/16/2027 New Mexico Wichita 6:05pm CT
Wednesday 1/20/2027 Kansas City New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 1/22/2027 Kansas City New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 1/23/2027 Kansas City New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 1/29/2027 Wichita New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 1/30/2027 Wichita New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Wednesday 2/3/2027 New Mexico Idaho 7:10pm MT
Friday 2/5/2027 New Mexico Idaho 7:10pm MT
Saturday 2/6/2027 New Mexico Idaho 7:10pm MT
Wednesday 2/10/2027 Idaho New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 2/12/2027 Idaho New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 2/13/2027 Idaho New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Thursday 2/18/2027 New Mexico Allen 10:30am CT
Friday 2/19/2027 New Mexico Allen 7:10pm CT
Saturday 2/20/2027 New Mexico Allen 7:10pm CT
Wednesday 2/24/2027 Wichita New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 2/26/2027 Wichita New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 2/27/2027 Wichita New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Wednesday 3/3/2027 New Mexico Rapid City 7:05pm MT
Friday 3/5/2027 New Mexico Rapid City 7:05pm MT
Saturday 3/6/2027 New Mexico Rapid City 7:05pm MT
Friday 3/12/2027 Tahoe New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 3/13/2027 Tahoe New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Sunday 3/14/2027 Tahoe New Mexico 3:00pm MT
Friday 3/19/2027 New Mexico Kansas City 7:05pm CT
Saturday 3/20/2027 New Mexico Kansas City 6:05pm CT
Wednesday 3/24/2027 Tulsa New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 3/26/2027 Tulsa New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 3/27/2027 Tulsa New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Wednesday 3/31/2027 New Mexico Adirondack 7:00pm ET
Friday 4/2/2027 New Mexico Adirondack 7:00pm ET
Saturday 4/3/2027 New Mexico Adirondack 7:00pm ET
Wednesday 4/7/2027 Tahoe New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Friday 4/9/2027 Tahoe New Mexico 7:00pm MT
Saturday 4/10/2027 Tahoe New Mexico 7:00pm MT
ECHL Stories from May 14, 2026
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