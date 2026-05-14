Thunder Unveils 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on May 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.

The 2026-27 campaign marks the Thunder's 13th year as a member of the ECHL, the premier 'AA' Hockey League.

Wichita is entering its 35th anniversary season. The Thunder are the sixth-oldest franchise in minor league hockey along with Tulsa and Providence (AHL).

The Thunder hosts the season and home opener at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, October 17 against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Wichita plays 27 of its 36 home games on a weekend, which breaks down to 11 on a Friday, 12 on a Saturday and four on a Sunday.

Some other interesting notes about the schedule:

The Thunder plays nine different opponents, including two from the Central Division. Wichita will not face a team from the Eastern Conference this year.

Wichita will play Kansas City 15 times, which is the most against a single opponent.

Idaho will be the team's opponent for the annual Educational Day Game at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday November 11.

Wichita will welcome two new teams to INTRUST Bank Arena this season. The Thunder will face the New Mexico Goatheads nine times this year. New Mexico will be playing in its inaugural season in the ECHL. The Bloomington Bison will make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital on March 25.

The Thunder plays at home on Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve, New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Valentine's Day.

Wichita will only play Rapid City three times all season.

The Thunder plays 11 road games from February 19 to March 14. Wichita will have one home game in the middle of that stretch on March 5.

Home and Road opponent breakdown

Allen: six home, five away

Bloomington: three home, three away

Fort Wayne: three home

Idaho: three home, three away

Kansas City: six home, nine away

New Mexico: four home, five away

Rapid City: three home

Tahoe: two home, three away

Tulsa: six home, eight away

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season. Click HERE to learn more and request a call.







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