Thunder Announce Press Conference Tomorrow
Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, will hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon in the North Lobby at INTRUST Bank Arena starting at 1 p.m.
Fans and members of the media are strongly encouraged to be in attendance.
Anyone who is interested in attending can park in Lot 3 and enter the building through Entrance C. Doors will be open prior to the start of the event to accommodate fans.
Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.
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