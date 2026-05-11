ECHL Transactions - May 11

Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 11, 2026:

Maine:

Add Jacob Perreault, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jaxon Bellamy, D Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan McGuire, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ben Allison, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F Placed on Reserve

Add Loke Johansson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Linus Hemstrom, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Emil Pieniniemi, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Aidan Sutter, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 11, 2026

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