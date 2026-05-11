ECHL Transactions - May 11
Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 11, 2026:
Maine:
Add Jacob Perreault, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jaxon Bellamy, D Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan McGuire, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ben Allison, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Ty Cheveldayoff, F Placed on Reserve
Add Loke Johansson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Linus Hemstrom, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Emil Pieniniemi, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Aidan Sutter, D Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 11, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 11 - ECHL
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- Goatheads Set for Historic Opening Night on October 16 - New Mexico Goatheads
- Komets Take Lead in Central Division Final - Fort Wayne Komets
- Rush Home Opener Set for Friday, October 23 - Rapid City Rush
- Save the Date: Royals 2026-27 Home Opener Is October 31 - Reading Royals
- Thunder Announce Press Conference Tomorrow - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Weekly Report - May 11 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Middle Games of North Division Finals Starting Monday - Maine Mariners
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