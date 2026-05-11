Goatheads Set for Historic Opening Night on October 16

Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







The countdown to puck drop is officially on.

Following today's ECHL announcement of home opener dates across the league, the New Mexico Goatheads are set to make franchise history on Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7 p.m. when the team hosts its inaugural home opener at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

The game will mark the first in franchise history and the official return of professional hockey to New Mexico for the first time in nearly two decades.

"Our entire organization has been looking forward to this moment since day one," said Jared Johnson, General Manager of the New Mexico Goatheads. "To officially have Opening Night on the calendar makes everything feel real. October 16 is going to be an incredible night for our fans, our partners, and the entire state of New Mexico."

To celebrate the historic night, the first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive commemorative LED glow rods as part of the team's Opening Night festivities.

The first-ever Opening Weekend in franchise history will also feature additional giveaways, special presentations, and fan experiences as the Goatheads officially begin their inaugural season.

The Goatheads' inaugural season, presented by Isleta Resort & Casino, has already generated significant momentum ahead of puck drop, with strong ticket demand and growing support across the region as the organization prepares for its first season in the ECHL.

Opening Night at the Rio Rancho Events Center is expected to feature one of the largest crowds in venue history alongside inaugural-season celebrations and the beginning of a new era of hockey in the Land of Enchantment.

"New Mexico has embraced this team from the very beginning," Johnson added. "The excitement surrounding this franchise has been unbelievable, and we cannot wait to finally hit the ice in front of our fans for the first time."

The opponent and full 2026-27 schedule will be announced by the ECHL at a later date.

Additional details surrounding Opening Weekend festivities, giveaways, and ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks. Full season ticket memberships are available now and remain the best way for fans to secure their seats for Opening Night and every moment of the inaugural season.







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