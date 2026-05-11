Stingrays Weekly Report - May 11

Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays advanced out of the South Division Semifinals with a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators last Monday, but now trail the Florida Everblades, 2-0, in the South Division Finals after a 3-0 loss in Game 1 Friday and a 6-2 defeat on Saturday in Estero, Florida.

The series now shifts to the North Charleston Coliseum for Game 3 on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. with Game 4 on Friday at 7:05 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 would be on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. in North Charleston before the series would return to Estero for an if necessary Game 6 and Game 7.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFF RECORD: 4-4 LAST WEEK: 1-2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Monday, May 4 at Atlanta Gladiators | 3-1 W

Trailing late in the first period, Stan Cooley tied Game 6 of the South Division Semifinals at one. Romain Rodzinski then pounced on a rebound to push South Carolina ahead, 2-1, just before the midway mark in the second. Atlanta pulled the netminder for the extra attacker in the last two minutes where Jalen Luypen scored an empty-net goal to ice the 3-1 victory and series for the Stingrays.

Friday, May 8 at Florida Everblades | 3-0 L

In Game 1 of the South Division Finals, the Florida Everblades scored once in the first, once in the second and once in the third while netminder Cam Johnson saved all 22 shots from the Stingrays to shut out South Carolina, 3-0.

Saturday, May 9 at Florida Everblades | 6-2 L

The Stingrays trailed 90 seconds into the first period in Game 2 and trailed 3-0 after a period. Mikey Adamson scored his first Kelly Cup Playoff goal to cut the deficit to two in the second. After the Everblades scored to build the lead back to three in the third, Kyler Kupka scored while shorthanded to make it a 4-2 game. Florida then scored on the power play and got an empty-net goal to hand the Stingrays a 6-2 loss and take a 2-0 series lead.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFFS LEADERS

Goals: Charlie Combs (6)

Assists: Connor Moore (7)

Points: Charlie Combs (8)

Plus/Minus: Stan Cooley (+7)

Penalty Minutes: Charlie Combs (24)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (4)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (2.50)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.920)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Game Three | Wednesday, May 13 vs Florida Everblades | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Game Four | Friday, May 15 vs Florida Everblades | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

*Game Five | Sunday, May 17 vs Florida Everblades | 7:05 p.m. EDT

*if necessary

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Mixlr

More for Moore: Defenseman Connor Moore has been distributing in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Cumming, Georgia native has seven assists in the postseason, which is second most in the Kelly Cup Playoffs and is the most amongst defensemen. He also leads all defensemen in points in the playoffs.

A Roddy Rocket: Romain Rodzinski has had a knack for scoring in the playoffs. Rodzinski has three goals in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, the most of any defensemen. He also has two game-winning goals, in Game 4 against Atlanta and the series-winning goal in Game 6 in Duluth.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday, May 13, at 7:05 p.m. against the Florida Everblades for Game 3 of the South Division Finals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







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