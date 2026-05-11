Rush Home Opener Set for Friday, October 23
Published on May 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday that the team's home opener for the 2026-27 season will take place on Friday, October 23rd at 7:05 p.m.
This is the 19th home opener in franchise history and kicks off the 36-game home schedule.
The Rush, in conjunction with the ECHL, will release the full season schedule at a later date.
The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are Rapid City's premiere sports team. The 2010 President's Cup Champions have called The Monument Ice Arena home since 2008, drawing over 100,000 hockey fans each year. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
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