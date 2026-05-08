Rush Named Finalist for Young Professional Best Place to Work

Published on May 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that the organization has been named a finalist for Young Professional Best Place to Work by Elevate Rapid City.

The award "recognizes businesses and organizations that go above and beyond to support, develop, and empower professionals 40 and under in Rapid City," per Elevate's release.

The team is one of three finalists, along with South Dakota Mines and RESPEC, both of whom are partners of the Rush. The winner will be announced at the fifth annual Elevate Business Awards on Tuesday, June 9th at The Monument.

The Rush organization was previously a finalist for Small Business of the Year in 2022.

More information can be found on Elevate's website at https://www.elevaterapidcity.com/resources/awards/.

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are Rapid City's premiere sports team. The 2010 President's Cup Champions have called The Monument Ice Arena home since 2008, drawing over 100,000 hockey fans each year. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from May 8, 2026

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