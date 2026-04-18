Rush Mount Three-Goal Comeback, Wagner Downs Tahoe in Overtime

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







Rapid City, SD - The Rapid City Rush (29-35-7) rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period to stun the Tahoe Knight Monsters (34-30-7) in overtime, 4-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

Ryan Wagner won the game in sudden-death OT on a give-and-go with Quinn Olson at the net front. Wagner's second career overtime winner capped off a multi-point night for the captain.

After a scoreless first period which featured strong goaltending, the Knight Monsters' offense fired the first salvo in the second period. Sloan Stanick scored twice and Luke Adam extended the Tahoe lead to 3-0 before the intermission.

Facing a three-goal deficit, the Rush came out hot in the third period. Briley Wood buried his 10th of the year on the opening shift. Then, Cameron Buhl wired home his 21st on a quick transition setup from Brett Davis to make it a one-goal game with 14 minutes to play.

Rapid City earned a power play later in the third and made no mistake. Ryan Chyzowski slotted a backdoor tap-in from Davis to tie the game with 7:20 remaining. Chyzowski continued his career year as he reached 30 goals for the first time as a pro.

The Rush killed off two penalties down the stretch, sending them to a third consecutive overtime. Wagner produced the only shot on goal at 2:08 of the sudden death to complete the largest comeback of the year.

It is the sixth time this season that the Rush have scored at least four consecutive goals against the Knight Monsters and the first such run to end in overtime. Rapid City improves to an astounding 10-1-2 in the head-to-head series.

Nathan Torchia again shined in the overtime win, with 32 saves on 35 shots to win his first home game of the season. Five of his eight decisions have come beyond regulation. Jordan Papirny took the loss for Tahoe with 35 saves on 39 shots.

The Rush conclude the 2025-26 season tomorrow night. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:00 p.m. for a pregame ceremony honoring Garrett Klotz's 700th professional game.

Next game: Saturday, April 18 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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