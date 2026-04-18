Rush Mount Three-Goal Comeback, Wagner Downs Tahoe in Overtime
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
Rapid City, SD - The Rapid City Rush (29-35-7) rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period to stun the Tahoe Knight Monsters (34-30-7) in overtime, 4-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
Ryan Wagner won the game in sudden-death OT on a give-and-go with Quinn Olson at the net front. Wagner's second career overtime winner capped off a multi-point night for the captain.
After a scoreless first period which featured strong goaltending, the Knight Monsters' offense fired the first salvo in the second period. Sloan Stanick scored twice and Luke Adam extended the Tahoe lead to 3-0 before the intermission.
Facing a three-goal deficit, the Rush came out hot in the third period. Briley Wood buried his 10th of the year on the opening shift. Then, Cameron Buhl wired home his 21st on a quick transition setup from Brett Davis to make it a one-goal game with 14 minutes to play.
Rapid City earned a power play later in the third and made no mistake. Ryan Chyzowski slotted a backdoor tap-in from Davis to tie the game with 7:20 remaining. Chyzowski continued his career year as he reached 30 goals for the first time as a pro.
The Rush killed off two penalties down the stretch, sending them to a third consecutive overtime. Wagner produced the only shot on goal at 2:08 of the sudden death to complete the largest comeback of the year.
It is the sixth time this season that the Rush have scored at least four consecutive goals against the Knight Monsters and the first such run to end in overtime. Rapid City improves to an astounding 10-1-2 in the head-to-head series.
Nathan Torchia again shined in the overtime win, with 32 saves on 35 shots to win his first home game of the season. Five of his eight decisions have come beyond regulation. Jordan Papirny took the loss for Tahoe with 35 saves on 39 shots.
The Rush conclude the 2025-26 season tomorrow night. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:00 p.m. for a pregame ceremony honoring Garrett Klotz's 700th professional game.
Next game: Saturday, April 18 vs. Tahoe. 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026
- School Day Success as Gargoyles Dazzle in Front of 16,867 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Late Push Falls Short in Loss to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Mount Three-Goal Comeback, Wagner Downs Tahoe in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Kaleinikovas Records Multi-Point Night against Iowa - Bloomington Bison
- Rapid City Collects 4-3 Overtime Win Behind Third-Period Rally - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Nelson, Heartlanders Stun Bison on Stormy Night, 4-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Icemen Roar Back in Heartbreaking Shootout Loss at Greenville - Jacksonville Icemen
- Oilers Down Mavericks for Second Straight Meeting in Final Home Game of 2025-26 Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Swamp Rabbits Win Wild Contest in Shootout over Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Toledo Finishes off Regular Season Schedule with Strong Win over Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Cardiac K-Wings Thrill in Final Seconds, Beat Cylones on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- South Carolina Pulls Away in Third, Beats Savannah 6-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Lose in a Heartbreaker, Fall to K-Wings 5-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Three Points for Desruisseaux and Girouard in Lions Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Beat Wheeling for Only Time All Year - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Win Wild One over Lions 7-5 - Adirondack Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Fall to Stingrays in Regular Season Finale - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- ECHL Transactions - April 17 - ECHL
- Brayden Watts Wins Sportsmanship Award - Allen Americans
- Allen's Watts Receives 2025-26 ECHL Sportsmanship Award - ECHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Chris Harpur and Jon Gillies from Solar Bears, Edmonton Oilers Reassign Connor Ungar to Bakersfield AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rego Recalled to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Romain Rodzinski Wins ECHL Community Service Award - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Game Notes: April 17, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- South Carolina's Rodzinski Receives 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Award - ECHL
- McLaughlin & Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Bannister Signed to SPC - Reading Royals
- South Carolina Announces Multiple Roster Moves with Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Final Regular Season Road Game - Allen Americans
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