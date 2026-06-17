Rush Trade Blake Christensen to Fort Wayne to Complete Future Considerations Deal

Published on June 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has traded Blake Christensen to the Fort Wayne Komets.

This move satisfies a future considerations trade in which Rapid City received Ian Pierce from the Komets in January.

Christensen, 30, was claimed off waivers by the Rush on February 7th after having been released by the Kalamazoo Wings. Rapid City suspended Christensen on February 9th, and he did not play a game with the organization.

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are Rapid City's premiere sports team. The 2010 President's Cup Champions have called The Monument Ice Arena home since 2008, drawing over 100,000 hockey fans each year. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from June 17, 2026

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