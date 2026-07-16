Eric Parker Re-Signs with Rush

Published on July 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the club has re-signed defenseman Eric Parker for the 2026-27 season.

Parker, 25, posted two assists in 14 games with the Rush after being acquired in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers on March 13th, suiting up in every possible game after joining Rapid City.

In total, Parker played 55 games between Norfolk, Wheeling, and the Rush as a rookie last season and totaled nine points (2g+7a).

"I am excited to be back in Rapid City for another season," said Parker. "I am grateful for the opportunity to be back in the Black Hills and can't wait to get back on the ice with the guys. Hopefully, we can build on last season, have a great year, and go on a long playoff run. Looking forward to seeing everyone in October!"

The Calgary native competed collegiately at Bowling Green State University in Ohio for four years. Parker reunited with college teammate Seth Fyten and junior teammate Quinn Olson upon joining the Rush in March.

"We are excited to have Eric back with us," said Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He has shown that he can play in all situations, and that kind of versatility and composure is exactly what makes him a great fit for our roster."

Parker is the first defenseman to be signed and announced ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Rush have announced the following player signings:

Forwards (3): Ryan Wagner, Logan Nelson, Rasmus Ekström

Defensemen (1): Eric Parker

2026-27 Rapid City Rush season tickets and mini plans are on sale now! You can score the best deals on tickets and take advantage of exclusive perks, including season ticket holder-only events and discounts at the team store. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from July 16, 2026

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