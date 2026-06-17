Knight Monsters Captain Luke Adam Announces Retirement from Professional Hockey

Published on June 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today that captain Luke Adam has retired from professional hockey.

A second-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres in 2008, Adam played 16 seasons of professional hockey, including 90 games in the National Hockey League with the Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets, scoring 15 goals and adding 11 assists.

Adam skated in 342 games in the American Hockey League, spending time with the Portland Pirates, Rochester Americans, Springfield Falcons, and Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, Adam spent eight seasons overseas in Germany, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic, collecting 248 points in 345 games.

Adam finished his career with 916 professional games, totaling 251 goals and 341 assists.

"We can't thank Luke enough for his contributions on and off the ice in getting the Knight Monsters franchise started," said Knight Monsters head coach Alex Loh. "He has been an integral part of the success of our team in the first two seasons. Luke set a high standard for being a captain of the Knight Monsters. We wish him, Hannah, Steele, and Ace all the best in their next chapter."

Adam leaves the Knight Monsters as the all-time franchise leader in regular-season games played with 139.

The Knight Monsters wish Luke the best in his future endeavors, and thank him for his contributions as Tahoe's inaugural captain over the past two seasons!

Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







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