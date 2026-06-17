Thunder Acquire Brendan Dowler from Fort Wayne

Published on June 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has completed a future considerations trade with the Fort Wayne Komets by acquiring defenseman Brendan Dowler.

Dowler, 29, was acquired by Fort Wayne from the Kalamazoo Wings in a future considerations trade after appearing in 15 games this season with Worcester, Tahoe and Kalamazoo. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman recorded two points and a plus-seven rating.

The Marbledale, Connecticut native has played in 123 SPHL games with Huntsville and Knoxville and has eight goals and 16 assists for 24 points with 176 penalty minutes.

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ECHL Stories from June 17, 2026

Thunder Acquire Brendan Dowler from Fort Wayne - Adirondack Thunder

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