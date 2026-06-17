Capital District Mayor's Cup Coming to Harding Mazzotti Arena

Published on June 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, Union College, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) announced today that the 2027 Capital District Mayor's Cup women's and men's hockey games will be played at Harding Mazzotti Arena in Glens Falls on Saturday, January 23, 2027, bringing one of college hockey's premier rivalries to one of the region's most passionate hockey markets.

The 2027 chapter marks the first time the Union and RPI women's programs will square off in Glens Falls. The men's rivalry has previously visited the venue twice, then known as the Glens Falls Civic Center, in 1998 and 1999. The Mayor's Cup is scheduled to return to MVP Arena in downtown Albany for the 2028 matchup.

"We are thrilled to host both the Men's and Women's Mayor's Cup games at Harding Mazzotti Arena and welcome two outstanding NCAA Division I hockey programs in Union and RPI," said Jeff Mead, President of the Adirondack Thunder. "These programs have a rich hockey tradition, and both schools have produced players who have gone on to wear an Adirondack Thunder jersey over the past decade. We look forward to showcasing high-level college hockey in Glens Falls and providing fans with two great games as part of this year's Mayor's Cup."

RPI and Union have built decades of history on the ice. The men's teams have been playing since 1924, with RPI holding a 57-52-12 advantage; however, Union has emerged victorious in 10-of-13 Mayor's Cup matchups. The women's rivalry began in 2000, with the Engineers owning a 37-14-5 edge in the all-time series and also holding a 5-3 advantage in Mayor's Cup games.

"The Mayors' Cup has been a longstanding tradition for the Capital Region hockey community, fueled by the intense rivalry and mutual respect between Union College and RPI, so we are excited to move this rivalry game forward in 2027. Harding Mazzotti Arena is known for its electric atmosphere, thanks to the incredible Adirondack Thunder faithful, and we are eager to bring our student-athletes into that gameday environment for this annual event," said Union Director of Athletics Jim McLaughlin.

"The Mayor's Cup has always been about celebrating one of college hockey's great rivalries, and moving the event to Glens Falls creates an exciting opportunity to connect that tradition with one of the strongest hockey communities in the region," said RPI Director of Athletics Dr. Kristie Bowers. "The passion that Adirondack Thunder fans bring to Harding Mazzotti Arena has made Glens Falls a true hockey destination, and we're thrilled to partner with an organization and community that live and breathe the sport. We believe this collaboration will create an unforgettable experience for our student-athletes, alumni, and fans while continuing to grow the game throughout the Capital Region and Adirondacks."

The Mayor's Cup event begins with a 3pm puck drop for the women's contest, with the men's matchup to follow at 6pm. A single ticket allows entry for both games, and tickets will be on sale beginning July 1 through the Harding Mazzotti Arena box office and website.

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are available now! Fans can view the 2026-27 schedule HERE. For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







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