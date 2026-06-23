Adirondack Thunder Announce Season-Ending Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced the club's season-ending roster, consisting of 14 forwards, five defensemen, and one goaltender.

The season-ending roster is as follows:

Forwards (14) - Patrick Grasso, Jace Isley, Grant Loven, Brannon McManus, Chase McLane, Kevin O'Neil, Justin Taylor, Matt Salhany, Brian Carrabes, Tanner Edwards, Daniel Ebrahim, Daniel Amesbury, Jacob Slipec, Odeen Tufto.

Defensemen (5) - Jacob Graves, Conner Hutchison, Pierson Brandon, Jimmy Dowd, Brendan Dowler.

Goaltenders (1) - Henry Welsch.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status).

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland).

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are available now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).







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