Rush Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster
Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday the team's 2025-26 season-ending roster.
This is the second step of the three-step process through which teams protect players and maintain their rights.
Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26. As of today, ECHL teams are permitted to sign players officially.
The following players have been named to the Rush's season-ending roster:
Forwards
Ryan Wagner
Braden Birnie
Seth Fyten
Rasmus Ekström
Cameron Buhl
Cole Tymkin
Zacharie Giroux
Maurizio Colella
Will Portokalis
Chaz Smedsrud
Darian Pilon
Parker Bowman
Ryan Mahshie
Defensemen
Eric Parker
Jake Ratzlaff
Hunter Donohoe
Sean Strange
Mitchell Smith
Riku Ishida
Goaltenders
Nathan Torchia
Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.
The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.
The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are Rapid City's premiere sports team. The 2010 President's Cup Champions have called The Monument Ice Arena home since 2008, drawing over 100,000 hockey fans each year. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
ECHL Stories from June 23, 2026
- Wichita Announces 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Announce Season-Ending Roster from 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Season-Ending Rosters - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Announce Season-Ending Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Announce Season-Ending Roster - Maine Mariners
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Announce 2025-26 Season Ending Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Submit Season-Ending Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Reading Royals
- Lions Unveil End-Of-Season Roster - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Season-Ending Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.