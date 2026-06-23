Rush Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday the team's 2025-26 season-ending roster.

This is the second step of the three-step process through which teams protect players and maintain their rights.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26. As of today, ECHL teams are permitted to sign players officially.

The following players have been named to the Rush's season-ending roster:

Forwards

Ryan Wagner

Braden Birnie

Seth Fyten

Rasmus Ekström

Cameron Buhl

Cole Tymkin

Zacharie Giroux

Maurizio Colella

Will Portokalis

Chaz Smedsrud

Darian Pilon

Parker Bowman

Ryan Mahshie

Defensemen

Eric Parker

Jake Ratzlaff

Hunter Donohoe

Sean Strange

Mitchell Smith

Riku Ishida

Goaltenders

Nathan Torchia

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are Rapid City's premiere sports team. The 2010 President's Cup Champions have called The Monument Ice Arena home since 2008, drawing over 100,000 hockey fans each year. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.







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