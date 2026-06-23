Icemen Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster
Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild announced today the tea's End of Season Roster from the 2025-26 season. The End of Season roster is not a list of player signings, but it is the second of a several-step process that teams use to begin building their rosters for the 2026-27 season.
The Icemen placed 20 players on their season-ending roster. Please note that any player on an NHL or AHL contract last season may not be placed on this list.
Goaltenders (1)
Cameron Rowe
Defensemen (7)
Taos Jordan
Brayden Hislop
Jaden Condotta
Jed Pietila
Holden Wale
Trevor Griebel
Jack Babbage
Forwards (12)
Jacques Bouquot
Logan Cockerill
Ashton Stockie
Bennett MacArthur
Tanner Kelly
Daniel Panetta
Sasha Teleguine
Colby Ambrosio
Adam McMaster
T.J. Friedmann
Will Hillman
Simon Labelle
Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.
Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.
The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.
All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.
North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)
Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)
Full and partial ticket packages for the Icemen's 10th Anniversary Season are currently on sale! Call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
ECHL Stories from June 23, 2026
- Wichita Announces 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Wichita Thunder
- Railers Announce Season-Ending Roster from 2025-26 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Announces Season-Ending Rosters - ECHL
- Knight Monsters Announce Season-Ending Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Rush Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Rapid City Rush
- Gladiators Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Announce Season-Ending Roster - Maine Mariners
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Admirals Announce 2025-26 Season Ending Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Solar Bears Submit Season-Ending Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster - Reading Royals
- Lions Unveil End-Of-Season Roster - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Season-Ending Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.