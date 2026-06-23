Icemen Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild announced today the tea's End of Season Roster from the 2025-26 season. The End of Season roster is not a list of player signings, but it is the second of a several-step process that teams use to begin building their rosters for the 2026-27 season.

The Icemen placed 20 players on their season-ending roster. Please note that any player on an NHL or AHL contract last season may not be placed on this list.

Goaltenders (1)

Cameron Rowe

Defensemen (7)

Taos Jordan

Brayden Hislop

Jaden Condotta

Jed Pietila

Holden Wale

Trevor Griebel

Jack Babbage

Forwards (12)

Jacques Bouquot

Logan Cockerill

Ashton Stockie

Bennett MacArthur

Tanner Kelly

Daniel Panetta

Sasha Teleguine

Colby Ambrosio

Adam McMaster

T.J. Friedmann

Will Hillman

Simon Labelle

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)

Full and partial ticket packages for the Icemen's 10th Anniversary Season are currently on sale! Call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.







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