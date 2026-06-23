Admirals Announce 2025-26 Season Ending Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announce today their 2025-26 season-ending roster.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22, at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void, and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status)

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland)

NORFOLK ADMIRALS 2025-26 SEASON-ENDING ROSTER:

FORWARDS (14) - Brody Crane, Marko Reifenberger, Justin Young, Brayden Nicholetts, Andre Sutter, Nathan Noel, Brandon Osmundson, Jack O'Leary, Kristóf Papp, Max Grondin, Grant Hebert, Brady Fleurent, Carter Korpi, Michael Citara

DEFENSEMEN (5) - Carson Musser, Jack Pascucci, William Magnuson, Brehdan Engum, Jeffrey Faith

GOALTENDERS (1) - Jaxon Castor







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