Americans Announce Season-Ending Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators announced their season-ending roster today. See the roster by position listed below.

Goalie: Brett Mirwald

Defensemen: Ty Prefontaine, Quinn Warmuth, Anthony Costantini, Jackson Decker, Braidan Simmons-Fischer, Andre Anania, Sam Sedley, Trevor LeDonne, and Troy Murray

Forwards: Hank Crone, Colby McAuley, Michael Gildon, Harrison Blaisdell, Brayden Watts, Brett Budgell, Lukas Sillinger, Jax Dubois, Mark Duarte and Thomas Caron

Omitted from the Season-Ending Roster were the following players; Spencer Asuchak, Colton Hargrove, Marco Costantini, Kevin Spinozzi, Nick Issaccson, and Patrick Moynihan

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players. Season-Ending Rosters cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2025-26.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 7.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season. Any Player who has played in more than 190 professional regular-season games is ineligible to receive a Qualifying Offer.

All regular-season games played in any of the following leagues shall count towards a Player's Rookie/Veteran and Qualifying Offer status.

North America - National Hockey League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Central Hockey League (Defunct, but games played count toward veteran status).

Europe - Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic), Liiga (Finland), DEL (Germany), KHL (Russia), Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia), SHL (Sweden), National League (Switzerland).

The Americans will open their 18th season of professional hockey this October. Call 972-912-1000 for season tickets!







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