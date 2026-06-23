Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)







This past week the Florida Everblades captured their fourth ECHL Kelly Cup Championship in five seasons, the Chicago Hounds capped an undefeated season by winning the Major League Rugby Championship, and National Women's Soccer League squad Angel City FC fired Head Coach Alex Straus.

Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, SPHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Major League Rugby, Major League Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, United Soccer League Championship, United Soccer League One, Major Arena Soccer League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Atlantic League, International League, Southern League, Women's National Basketball Association, Canadian Elite Basketball League, BIG3, National Lacrosse League and Premier Lacrosse League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The Florida Everblades captured the 2026 Kelly Cup title with a 5-4 double overtime win over the Kansas City Mavericks in Game 6 of the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals in front of a standing-room only crowd of 5.786 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena. Florida extends its ECHL record by winning its fifth championship, and its fourth in the last five seasons. It is the first time that the Everblades have captured the title on the road, after winning each of their previous four championships on home ice. Everblades' goaltender Cam Johnson earned the June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award as the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs for the third time in his career. Johnson, who also received the award in 2022 and 2023, went 16-3 during the postseason with a 1.93 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

"It's back where it belongs": Everblades fans celebrate fifth Kelly Cup

Everblades no longer affiliated with St. Louis Blues after NHL team signs deal with Worcester

The Worcester Railers Hockey Club and Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers announced today that the Club has reached an affiliation agreement with the St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League and the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League through the 2030-31 season, starting with the 2026-27 campaign. "When we were assessing affiliation opportunities, we looked at a number of factors," said Michael G. Myers, Worcester Railers Chief Operating Officer. "We took into account proximity, resources, and track record. Seeing what the Blues and their affiliates have done in recent history, excites us as an organization for what the future with St. Louis may hold. We look forward to welcoming St. Louis back into our Central Massachusetts hockey culture." This is the first change in affiliation in Worcester Railers history following an eight-season partnership with the New York Islanders. The agreement establishes Worcester as a resource for each the Springfield Thunderbirds and St. Louis Blues' developmental needs.

The Trenton IRONHAWKS of the ECHL introduced Chuck Weber as the club's first Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations.

Weber has been guiding teams at all levels of hockey to success, including winning the ECHL Kelly Cup (with Cincinnati 2008 and 2010) and the 2008 John Brophy ECHL Coach of the Year. The 53-year-old Weber is returning to his coaching roots, Trenton, where he served as an assistant coach of the Trenton Titans under Peter Horachek (2001-02). As head coach in six ECHL seasons, Chuck has compiled a 233-167-51 record, earning the Kelly Cup playoffs in five seasons and winning the trophy twice. Weber also collected championships as coach of the IHL Orlando Solar Bears (2001) and 2015 Coventry Blaze (United Kingdom-EIHL). As an assistant coach, his D1A Great Britan team won the Goal Medal in the D1A World Championships in 2024 and 2026. "My family and I are excited to return to Trenton where I have so many wonderful memories," said Weber. "I want to thank Bob Ohrablo and the Ironhawks organization for providing me with the opportunity to build a competitive, winning team for Trenton, Mercer County, and the surrounding region. In addition to winning on the ice, we are committed to having a strong presence throughout the community with our players and coaching staff."

The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Jesse Kallechy has been named Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, becoming the 14th head coach in franchise history. Kallechy joins the Stingrays following three successful seasons as Head Coach of the Fort Wayne Komets, where he established himself as one of the ECHL's most respected young coaches. Most recently, he guided the Komets to a first-place finish in the Central Division during the 2025-26 season and led the club to the Western Conference Finals. The season followed a second-place finish in the division in 2024-25, highlighting his ability to build and sustain a winning culture while keeping his teams among the league's elite. Prior to Fort Wayne, Kallechy was also part of three championship teams as an assistant coach, including the Florida Everblades' back-to-back Kelly Cup championships in 2022 and 2023 and the 2018 Southern Professional Hockey League's President's Cup champion Huntsville Havoc. His experience in championship environments and understanding of what it takes to compete and win were key factors in the Stingrays' decision.

American Hockey League

For the second time in franchise history, the Toronto Marlies are Calder Cup champions. The Marlies added the 2026 championship to their 2018 title with a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves in Game 5 of the Finals before 8,682 fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum tonight, winning the series four games to one.Toronto erased a 2-0 deficit to register its third come-from-behind victory of the series. Vinni Lettieri, the leading scorer in the Calder Cup Playoffs with 26 points in 23 games, scored what would prove to be the Cup-winning goal with 3:11 left in the second period, and Easton Cowan recorded three assists. Goaltender Artur Akhtyamov won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 24-year-old Akhtyamov, a fourth-round choice by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft, went 15-7 with a 2.22 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 playoff appearances, including 27 saves in Game 5 tonight.

The Toronto Marlies won the Calder Cup in five games after defeating the Chicago Wolves 4-3 in Game 5. Marlies goalie Artur Akhtyamov was named the playoff MVP.

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 17, that Ryan Craig has been named the team's head coach. Craig becomes the fifth head coach in Vegas' history. Craig, 44, spent the past three seasons serving as head coach of the organization's affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Henderson Silver Knights. With Craig at the helm, Henderson saw their win total increase following each season with Craig behind the bench, earning 28 (2023- 24), 29 (2024-25), and 39 (2025-26) victories. The Silver Knights finished the 2025-26 regular season with a record of 39-21-12 and 90 points, establishing franchise records in the team's six years spent in Henderson. This spring, Craig and the Silver Knights advanced to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs before falling to the Colorado Eagles.

Ryan Craig has been named head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights after spending the last three years leading the team's AHL affiliate in Henderson.

SPHL

The Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) 11th member team, the Mobile Mysticks revealed its name and logo at a special event held at the Mobile Convention Center, presented by Master Boat Builders. The Mobile Mysticks identity was developed with extensive community input, including fan nominations submitted during a public naming process that generated more than 2,000 entries. The team's colors are green, purple, and yellow. The logo was designed by The Barn Creative and reflects elements intended to represent the Mobile market and Gulf Coast region. "Through a streamlined design, bolder execution, and a refined color palette, the identity balances nostalgia with performance across today's platforms. The result is a future-ready brand system, complete with expanded marks and vintage-inspired elements that celebrate the team's unique character."

Mobile Mysticks are back: City announces hockey team name and new branding

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed head coach John Gurskis to a two-year extension as he prepares for his third season in Knoxville. The move comes in anticipation for the franchise's 25th anniversary year. Under Gurskis, the Ice Bears have gone 52-50-12 over the past two regular seasons while winning three playoff series in that span. Knoxville defeated Roanoke and Birmingham in a pair of reverse sweeps in 2025 to land a spot in the President's Cup Finals. This April, Knoxville swept Huntsville before taking regular season champion Peoria to five games in the semifinals. "We're thrilled to welcome John back for a third season in Knoxville and to have him locked in through 2028," said Ice Bears General Manager Dave Feather. "He has showcased an ability to recruit and develop talent in this league while building a strong postseason contender in each of the past two seasons. We look forward to seeing John prepare our team to compete during our 25th season in front of the best fans in the SPHL."

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Vancouver Goldeneyes has selected defender Caroline Harvey from the University of Wisconsin in the first round, first overall, of the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, which is currently taking place at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. Hailing from Salem, New Hampshire, 23-year-old Harvey is a two-time Olympic medallist with Team USA, winning gold in 2026 and silver in 2022. This past February in Milano Cortina, she was named the Olympic tournament's Best Defender, MVP, and to the All-Star Team, leading the tournament in assists (7) and points (9, tied with Megan Keller). Included in her many accolades on the international stage are five World Championship medals (2 gold, 3 silver) and two nods for Best Defender at the World Championships (2023, 2025). Earlier today, she was named the 2026 IIHF Female Player of the Year. The University of Wisconsin product is a three-time NCAA champion (2023, 2025, 2026) and the 2026 winner of the prestigious Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

The Vancouver Goldeneyes selected former Badger Caroline Harvey with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft. Three picks later, Harvey's best friend and former Badgers defenseman/forward Laila Edwards went to PWHL San Jose (an expansion franchise) at No. 4.

PWHL Las Vegas announced the appointment of Kim Weiss to the position of Head Coach ahead of the team's inaugural 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. Weiss joins PWHL Las Vegas after spending the last two seasons with the Colorado Eagles, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, where she became the second woman in AHL/NHL history to serve as an Assistant Coach in a full-time role. "I am thrilled to welcome Kim Weiss as the first Head Coach of PWHL Las Vegas," said PWHL Las Vegas General Manager Dominique DiDia. "Throughout her coaching career, Kim has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop players, build strong team cultures, and achieve success at the highest levels of the game. Her accomplishments across both the NCAA and AHL speak for themselves, and her hockey expertise and communication skills make her one of the most respected leaders in the sport. Having played alongside her in college, I have seen firsthand the character, integrity, leadership, and competitiveness that define her, and her values align perfectly with the culture we are building in Las Vegas."

PWHL Vegas name Kim Weiss as their head coach

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

The Saint John Sea Dogs have named Jim Hulton the 13th head coach in franchise history. "We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Saint John Sea Dogs," said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. "Jim and I entered the QMJHL in the same season, and over the years we've had a front-row seat to the work ethic and competitiveness of his teams. Year after year, his teams compete hard and his players exceed expectations. He is demanding and prepares young men for what it takes to play professional hockey through a culture built on accountability." Hulton joins the Sea Dogs with more than 30 years of coaching experience, including two seasons as an assistant coach with the NHL's Florida Panthers from 2008 to 2010. Originally from Kingston, Ont., Hulton spent the last 11 seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders, compiling a 426-356 record. He has coached in the final four three times and in the QMJHL finals once in 2022.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

The perfect season was meant to be. The Chicago Hounds were crowned 2026 Major League Rugby champions on Sunday night after a dominant win over the California Legion, capping off a perfect season and cementing themselves as the most dominant team in the history of Major League Rugby. Despite the poor conditions, with heavy rain falling throughout the night, the Hounds' offensive power could not be contained. Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck scored 15 points to lead all players on the night with hooker Theo Fourie, flanker Mason Flesch, wing Peyton Wall, and lock Nathan Den Hoedt all adding tries in the winning effort. The Hounds defense held strong. They had a chance to put the game out of reach with a lineout close to the line in the 76th minute. The ball was held up and the Legion cleared their line, relieving pressure. Chicago was then awarded a penalty in the 79th minute. Hilsenbeck nailed the kick as time expired and the Hounds were crowned the 2026 Major League Rugby Champions, winning 35-17 and capping off a perfect season.

Here are the highlights of the Major League Rugby Championship

Major League Volleyball

The Grand Rapids Rise introduced Mike Gawlik as the second head coach in franchise history during a press conference at DP Fox headquarters in downtown Grand Rapids. Gawlik enters his third season with the Rise after serving as associate head coach the past two years under newly appointed president and general manager Cathy George. He succeeds George, who was promoted from coaching to focus on the organization's volleyball and business operations heading into Major League Volleyball's fourth season. "One of the first things I wanted to do was make sure we had the right person leading this program," George said. "I was looking for someone with integrity, strong leadership and a genuine commitment to our players and organization. There was never any doubt in my mind that Mike was the right choice to become our next head coach. He is more than ready for this opportunity." Prior to joining the Rise, Gawlik spent nine seasons as head coach at Central Michigan University from 2016-24, compiling a 137-123 overall record and an 81-77 mark in Mid-American Conference play.

Mike Gawlik named head coach of the Grand Rapids Rise

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 8 of the 2026 season!

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

Angel City Football Club announced it is parting ways with Head Coach Alex Straus, effective immediately. "Alex brought real energy and passion to Angel City, developing our style of play and overseeing the important development of our players," said Mark Parsons, Sporting Director, Angel City FC. "He guided one of the youngest rosters in NWSL history through a pivotal period of growth. We are deeply grateful for Alex's leadership and the progress made during his tenure, and we wish him nothing but success in his next chapter." ACFC Senior Assistant Coach Leif Gunnar Smerud will act as interim head coach while Angel City conducts a comprehensive search. The club's focus remains on supporting its players, competing at the highest level, and building a high-performance environment that gives the players the best opportunity to succeed.

Gotham FC has traded defender Lilly Reale to Boston Legacy FC in exchange for $350,000 in allocation money and $50,000 in intraleague transfer funds. The $350,000 in allocation money acquired from Boston Legacy FC will remain available to Gotham FC through the 2027 season. Under current NWSL rules, most existing allocation money across the league must be spent or withdrawn by the end of 2026, making the funds acquired in this transaction available for an additional year. Allocation money can be used in a variety of ways, including toward the NWSL salary cap. Reale departs Gotham after joining the club ahead of the 2025 season, helping lead the team to the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup title and the 2025 NWSL Championship. "Lilly has been an important part of our club since joining Gotham FC last season," said Yael Averbuch West, president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "She has made significant contributions to our success on and off the field, and we are grateful for everything she has brought to Gotham. We wish her all the best moving forward."

United Soccer League Championship

The Detroit City Football Club highlighted its next steps in bringing its new home to life.

United Soccer League One

Sporting Cascades FC announced it has named Pacific Northwest native and former USL League One Coach of the Year Darren Sawatzky as head coach, an important milestone as the club prepares for its inaugural season. Sawatzky, who has spent the last six years as head coach of USL League One side Richmond Kickers, has extensive ties to the Pacific Northwest. A Seattle native, Sawatzky played collegiately for the University of Portland, and after a professional career that included stints with the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders, got his start as a coach with Central Catholic High School in Portland. "I am grateful to have the opportunity to return home to the Pacific Northwest and lead Sporting Cascades FC into USL League One," said Sawatzky. "We plan to win games for Eugene-Springfield and the greater Oregon community while honoring the legacy of my good friend John and his amazing family. Thank you to the club for this amazing new adventure."

Richmond Kickers part ways with coach Darren Sawatzky in rare mid-season move.

Major Arena Soccer League

On a special edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with the owner of the Iowa Demonhawks, fresh off winning two million dollars at this year's edition of The Soccer Tournament, Darwin Salas!

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Mike Florio examines the UFL finding real success at the level they're at and highlights that it has a real purpose acting as a domestic developmental league for the NFL while occupying the Spring football window.

DC Defenders vs Louisville Kings United Bowl Highlights

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week - Week 3, 2026

National Arena League

The Southwest Kansas Storm won the 2026 National Arena League Championship, defeating the Salina Liberty 42-38.

BASEBALL

Atlantic League

Local leaders react to York Revolution players decision to not wear Pride Night uniforms.

International League

Yankees catcher Austin Wells swats a pair of homers in a rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

Southern League

Rays' prospect Kamren James goes yard three times in his first multihomer game of the season for Double-A Montgomery Biscuits

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Watch the final moments between the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks, as Nneka Ogwumike hits the game-winning 3-pointer to give LA a 98-97 victory. The matchup was the 30th anniversary of the first WNBA game.

Watch highlights from Minnesota's Olivia Miles as she set a Lynx rookie record with 24 PTS in the first half, finishing with 31 PTS on 12-15 FG to beat the Los Angeles Sparks, 99-83. Miles' 31 are the most by any rookie in the league so far this season.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

CEBL Top Plays of the Week - Week 5

BIG3

LA Riot Dwight Howard & Miami 305 Michael Beasley Got HEATED

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Rochester Knighthawks announced that two-time National Lacrosse League Coach of the Year Troy Cordingley has been hired as the team's head coach. "Troy Cordingley is a proven winner in the NLL," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "He is exceptionally prepared, holds his teams to a high standard, and consistently has them ready to compete. We believe he's an outstanding fit for our organization and are excited to welcome him as our head coach." Cordingley arrives in Rochester after serving as the Calgary Roughnecks' Associate Coach & Player Personnel Coordinator this past season. The Oakville, Ontario, native has compiled a career record of 107-97 and won two NLL Cups, also making coaching stops in Toronto, Buffalo and Vancouver along the way. He is currently seventh in NLL history in coaching wins and seventh in games coached with 204.

A cinematic recap of the NLL Finals

Premier Lacrosse League

Top Plays of Week 5!







Major League Rugby Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.