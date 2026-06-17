Angel City Football Club Parts Ways with Head Coach Alex Straus

Published on June 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES -- Angel City Football Club today announced it is parting ways with Head Coach Alex Straus, effective immediately.

"Alex brought real energy and passion to Angel City, developing our style of play and overseeing the important development of our players," said Mark Parsons, Sporting Director, Angel City FC. "He guided one of the youngest rosters in NWSL history through a pivotal period of growth. We are deeply grateful for Alex's leadership and the progress made during his tenure, and we wish him nothing but success in his next chapter."

Straus joined Angel City in April 2025 following a successful spell in Europe, where he led Bayern Munich Women to back-to-back Frauen-Bundesliga titles after winning the league in Norway with Sandviken/Brann. Working closely with the club's football leadership, he helped guide Angel City through a significant roster refresh ahead of the 2026 NWSL Season, supporting the emergence of a younger core, including several who are expected to play important roles in the club's future.

ACFC Senior Assistant Coach Leif Gunnar Smerud will act as interim head coach while Angel City conducts a comprehensive search. The club's focus remains on supporting its players, competing at the highest level, and building a high-performance environment that gives the players the best opportunity to succeed.







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