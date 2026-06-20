Worcester Railers Announce Affiliation with St. Louis Blues

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







Worcester, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC) and Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers announced today that the Club has reached an affiliation agreement with the St. Louis Blues of the National Hockey League and the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League through the 2030-31 season, starting with the 2026-27 campaign.

"When we were assessing affiliation opportunities, we looked at a number of factors," said Michael G. Myers, Worcester Railers Chief Operating Officer. "We took into account proximity, resources, and track record. Seeing what the Blues and their affiliates have done in recent history, excites us as an organization for what the future with St. Louis may hold. We look forward to welcoming St. Louis back into our Central Massachusetts hockey culture."

This is the first change in affiliation in Worcester Railers history following an eight-season partnership with the New York Islanders. The agreement establishes Worcester as a resource for each the Springfield Thunderbirds and St. Louis Blues' developmental needs.

"For the development of St. Louis Blues prospects, Worcester truly is an ideal location for our ECHL affiliate and we look forward to launching this partnership with their organization and community," said Tim Taylor, St. Louis Blues Assistant General Manager and Co-General Manager of the Springfield Thunderbirds. "Having Springfield and Worcester located within 50 miles of each other will maximize the competitive opportunities for our young players and introduce some unique efficiencies for our player development and pro scouting teams."

Worcester has had players assigned to the Railers from the St. Louis Blues organization in the past, including Colten Ellis, who became the fourth Railer to make his NHL debut after having played for the Railers during the 2021-22 season. The agreement marks St. Louis' return to the Central Massachusetts hockey scene, as Worcester was once home to the Blues' top AHL affiliate, the Worcester IceCats from 1994-2005.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2026-27 season! Get access to games, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







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