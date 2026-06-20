Everblades Announce Future Considerations Trades

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, FL. - The Florida Everblades have announced a pair of transactions to satisfy the outstanding future considerations on several moves.

First, Florida traded the future considerations owed to the Everblades by the Cincinnati Cyclones from the Kurtis Henry trade to the Greensboro Gargoyles to satisfy the conditions from the trade that brought Patrick Kyte to Southwest Florida.

Second, the Everblades acquired the rights to defenseman Dru Krebs from the Fort Wayne Komets to satisfy the conditions from the trade that sent Kade Landry to the Idaho Steelheads.

Krebs, 23, scored four goals with 15 assists over 67 games with the Komets this season before adding another goal and two assists in 15 playoff games. The left-shot blueliner has previously played for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in his career and is entering his third pro season.

Before turning pro, the Okotoks, Alberta local played junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers, and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals. Dru's brother Peyton is a forward for the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and his other brother Dakota is the assistant coach of the WHL's Calgary Hitmen.







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2026

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