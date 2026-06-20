Mariners Complete Trade with Wheeling

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners completed a trade with the Wheeling Nailers at the ECHL's future considerations trade deadline on Saturday, acquiring the rights to forward Jack Works. The transaction finishes the deal the sent defenseman Tristan Thompson from Maine to Wheeling in January.

Works, 25, was a rookie in 2025-26 and scored his first professional goal against the Mariners on November 14th. He appeared in 57 games for the Nailers, posting 13 points (9 goals, 4 assists). Works also skated in four playoff games, including Games 4 and 5 of the North Division Finals against the Mariners.

A native of Yellowknife in Canada's Northwest Territories, Works played collegiately at the University of Denver and Michigan Tech, where he was captain in 2024-25. He won a National Championship with Denver in 2022.

All players traded at today's deadline will still need to sign contracts with their respective teams for the 2026-27 season, a process that begins on June 23rd. The next step in the rights retention process will take place on June 22nd, with the season-ending roster of up to 20 players. Players can begin signing contracts on June 23rd and qualifying offers can be issued on July 7th to up to eight unsigned players.

The Mariners 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester with the Home Opener one week later on October 24th, also against the Railers. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.