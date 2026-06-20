Ghost Pirates Trade Bryce Brodzinski to Bloomington

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that the team has traded forward Bryce Brodzinski to the Bloomington Bison.

Brodzinski, 25, appeared in 60 games with Savannah during the 2025-26 season, recording 14 goals and 26 assists for 40 points. The Blaine, Minnesota native has skated in 129 professional games, totaling 38 goals and 55 assists for 93 career points.

The transaction completes the future considerations portion of the trade that brought forward Ivan Chukarov to Savannah in March.

The ECHL also announced that teams must submit their season-ending rosters by 3:00 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any player who did not sign an ECHL contract during the 2025-26 season.

The Ghost Pirates now set their sights on their fifth season in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2026-27 campaign are on sale now. Visit ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868 for more information or to purchase.







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