Nailers Announce Details of Future Considerations Trades

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Nick McCarry with the Norfolk Admirals

(Wheeling Nailers) Nick McCarry with the Norfolk Admirals(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the details of their future considerations trades. Wheeling has received the rights to forward Nick McCarry from the Norfolk Admirals. The Nailers have traded the rights to forward Ryan Mahshie to the Rapid City Rush and the rights to forward Jack Works to the Maine Mariners.

McCarry, 24, comes to the Nailers from Norfolk to complete the trade that sent goaltender Jaxon Castor to the Admirals in December. Nick made his professional debut with the Atlanta Gladiators in February, following the completion of his collegiate career at Carleton University. The rookie forward was scoreless in five games with Atlanta, then got traded to Norfolk in early March. McCarry earned first star honors by scoring his first career goal and adding an assist in a 4-1 Admirals win over the Maine Mariners on March 13th to end Maine's 11-game winning streak. Nick completed the ECHL season with three points in 21 contests. The Calgary, Alberta native had a decorated career at Carleton University, as he was selected to the OUA East All-Rookie Team in 2022-23, the OUA East Second All-Star Team in 2024-25, and the OUA East First All-Star Team in 2025-26. McCarry was tied for his team's lead in points as a junior, then led the Ravens in scoring as a senior.

Mahshie, 27, heads to Rapid City to complete the trade that brought forward Blake Bennett to Wheeling through an AHL trade between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Calgary Wranglers in March. Forward Cole Tymkin and defenseman Eric Parker were also part of that transaction, as they were dealt from the Nailers to the Rush. Ryan appeared in 45 games with Wheeling, and collected six goals, 11 assists, and 17 points. He has now appeared in 119 career ECHL games over parts of three seasons, and has registered 11 goals, 15 assists, and 26 points. Rapid City will be the fifth ECHL club for the Stoney Creek, Ontario native, as he has also suited up with Orlando, Allen, and Worcester.

Works, 25, goes to Maine to complete the trade that brought defenseman Tristan Thompson to Wheeling in January. Jack joined the Nailers in March of 2025 to begin his professional career, following five seasons of college hockey at Denver University and Michigan Tech University. This past season, the rookie forward accumulated nine goals, four assists, and 13 points in 57 games to bring his career totals to nine goals, seven assists, and 16 points in 71 matches. Works is the only player in Wheeling Hockey History from the Northwest Territories, as he was born in Yellowknife.

ECHL teams must now submit their Season-Ending Rosters by Monday, June 22nd at 3:00 p.m.

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