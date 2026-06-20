Rush Complete Future Considerations Trades

Published on June 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday, in an Active Life Chiropractic roster adjustment, the team has completed all future considerations trades from the 2025-26 season.

The Rush acquired Ryan Mahshie from the Wheeling Nailers, the final portion of the two-pronged trade which sent Blake Bennett from the Calgary organization to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on March 13th. Rapid City received Eric Parker and Cole Tymkin from the Nailers at the time of the deal.

Mahshie, 27, recorded 17 points (6g+11a) in 45 games with Wheeling last season. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound forward has faced the Rush as a member of the Nailers and Allen Americans during his career. Mahshie played three collegiate seasons under Dave Smith at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Rapid City acquired the rights to Riku Ishida from the Bloomington Bison, completing the December 28th transaction in which Matt Hubbarde was traded to Bloomington.

Ishida, 26, scored 26 points (11g+15a) in 59 games during his first ECHL season with the Bison. The defenseman from Hokkaido, Japan has played professionally in Japan and Italy, and has competed internationally for Japan's Men's National Hockey Team.

The Rush have traded Brady Keeper to the Idaho Steelheads, satisfying the Jaden Shields trade from March 9th.

Keeper, 30, played seven games with Rapid City in December and January and tallied five points (2g+3a). The Rush placed Keeper on team suspension on January 25th.

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are Rapid City's premiere sports team. The 2010 President's Cup Champions have called The Monument Ice Arena home since 2008, drawing over 100,000 hockey fans each year. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.







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