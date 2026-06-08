Ghost Pirates Named Finalists for Multiple ECHL Team Awards

Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that the club has been named a finalist for multiple league honors as part of the ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX.

The awards will be presented during the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24.

The Ghost Pirates are finalists in the following categories:

Social Media Team of the Year Ticket Sales Professional of the Year - Cassie Geer Specialty Jersey of the Year - Ghost Riders Jersey Ticket Department of the Year (Aggregate) Team Award of Excellence (Aggregate)

The annual ECHL Team Awards recognize organizations and individuals for excellence in ticket sales, marketing, digital content, community engagement, and overall business operations throughout the season.

The Ghost Pirates now set their sights on their fifth season in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2026-27 campaign are on sale now. Visit ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868 for more information or to purchase.







ECHL Stories from June 8, 2026

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