Royals Named Finalists for 2025-26 ECHL Inclusive Spirit Award
Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their finalist selection for the Inclusive Spirit Award at the 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX. The award recognizes an ECHL Member Team that demonstrates outstanding initiative in making hockey more inclusive and diverse throughout their market and growing the game.
The awards will be presented at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24.
"Being named a finalist for the ECHL's Inclusive Spirit Award categorie is a great achievement for our staff," said David Farrar, Team President. "The award finalist recognition serves as a testament to our team's excellent work within our community."
"We are incredibly grateful to ProBerco, KultureCity, and all of our community partners who share our commitment to making hockey and live events accessible to everyone," said Tammy Dahms, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "This recognition reflects the dedication of our staff who work tirelessly to create welcoming experiences for fans of all abilities. Inclusion is a year-round commitment to ensuring everyone feels seen, valued, and part of the Royals family."
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2025-26 Season.
In the Inclusive Spirit Award category, the Royals are finalists with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Jacksonville Icemen, Kalamazoo Wings and South Carolina Stingrays.
This is the fifth season the Inclusive Spirit Award category has been in place with past winners including Cincinnati (2022), Kalamazoo (2023, 2024) and South Carolina (2025).
What's Upcoming:
Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament - Grab your clubs and help the Reading Royals kick off the 2026-27 season in an annual charity-based golf outing titled The Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament, presented by Supreme Ceilings, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at the Moselem Springs Golf Club (684 Eagle Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522).
ECHL Stories from June 8, 2026
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