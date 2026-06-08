Gladiators Named Finalist for Six 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards

Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, announced in conjunction with the ECHL on Monday that the team has been named a finalist in six categories for the 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX.

The Gladiators organization has been nominated for the following awards:

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year (Pucks & Pages Night)

Social Media Team of the Year

Ticket Department of the Year - Growth

Team Award of Excellence - Growth

Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year (Tyler Catton)

Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year (Guy Chiarenza)

This marks the second time since 2020 the Gladiators have been a finalist for the Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Award, having last been named a finalist for the award in the 2021-22 season. This time around, the Gladiators' Pucks & Pages Night has earned them the nomination, a night focused on bringing avid readers to the game by partnering with local bookstores and authors from around the country.

Atlanta's social media team is a finalist for the Social Media Team of the Year Award and aims to capture it for the first time in franchise history after the award's inception in 2024-25.

The Gladiators have been named a finalist for the Ticket Department of the Year (Growth) and Team Award of Excellence (Growth) awards after posting a 13% increase in attendance, a 15% increase in overall ticket holders, and a 26% increase in year over year revenue. In the 2025-26 season, the Gladiators hosted 10 games with over 6,000 fans in attendance, with the highest attended game being Star Wars Night; where 8,267 fans packed Gas South Arena.

Tyler Catton is the second Gladiators ticket sales rookie in the last three seasons to be named a finalist for the Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year Award, following current Gladiators Manager of Ticket Sales, Alex Bennett, who was a finalist in the 2023-24 season.

Guy Chiarenza has been nominated for the Joe Babik Media/PR Director of the Year Award and can become the second Gladiators Media/PR Director to win the award following Dustin Bixby, who won the award in 2007.

"I am incredibly proud of our staff and what they were able to accomplish this season, individually and as a team," said Gladiators President, Jared Youngman. "It is an honor to have our organization represented as a finalist six times at these League Awards, and is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence from our entire front office team this year," he said.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2025-26 season. The 2025-26 Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX, will be presented at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24.







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