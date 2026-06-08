Mariners Named Finalists for Four League Awards
Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have been named finalists for four 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards, the league announced on Monday. The Mariners are up for awards in the following categories: Most Creative Revenue Generation, Theme Night of the Year, Broadcaster of the Year, and Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year. The winners will be announced at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings on June 24th in Nashville, TN.
For the "Most Creative Revenue Generation" nomination, the Mariners partnered with Visit Maine for a season-long vacation giveaway contest. In an innovative twist, the contest was advertised to fans in the Mariners' visiting markets, giving non-Mainers a chance to experience the wonders of "Vacationland." Nearly 4,000 entries were accumulated over the course of the season, and three winners were selected.
"Minor League Sports Night" is a finalist for Theme Night of the Year. Held on January 24th, 2026, the Mariners celebrated Portland's 2024 "Top Minor League Sports Market in the United States" honor (awarded by Sports Business Journal) by wearing a rotation of jerseys throughout the game - each one in the spirit of a different Portland-based pro sports team. The first period jersey was inspired by the Portland Sea Dogs baseball team; the second period the Maine Celtics basketball team; and the third, the Portland Hearts of Pine soccer club.
In the individual awards categories, Director of Media Relations and Broadcasting Michael Keeley and Director of Partnerships Jordan Place are finalists for the Broadcaster of the Year and Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year awards for the second year in a row.
The winners of all awards will be revealed at a ceremony at the ECHL Summer Meetings on June 24th in Nashville, TN.
The Mariners 2026-27 season begins on Saturday, October 17th at Worcester with the Home Opener one week later on October 24th, also against the Railers. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts for the 2026-27 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
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