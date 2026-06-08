Solar Bears Named Finalists for Seven Team Awards Ahead of 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville

Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, proud affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are thrilled to announce the team has been named finalists for seven prestigious ECHL awards.

In recognition of their outstanding achievements during the 2025-26 season, the Solar Bears are finalists for the following awards: Marketing Team of the Year (2024 & 2025 winner), Game Operations Team of the Year (2025 winner), Social Media Team of the Year, Theme Night of the Year - Space Night (2023 winner - Tie Dye Night), Group Department Team of the Year - Aggregate, Group Department of the Year - Growth, and Solar Bears broadcaster Joey Battaino is a finalist for ECHL Broadcaster of the Year for a second consecutive season.

The winners of these awards will be announced at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by SponsorCX, which will take place on Wednesday, June 24 in Nashville, TN.

The Solar Bears are honored to be named finalists and look forward to the opportunity to bring home these prestigious awards.







ECHL Stories from June 8, 2026

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