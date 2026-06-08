Mavericks Defeat Everblades 5-2, Take 2-0 Series Lead in Kelly Cup Finals

Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Florida Everblades 5-2 on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in Game Two of the 2026 Kelly Cup Finals. With the win, Kansas City improved to 14-2 in the postseason and took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Carpenter opened the scoring just 17 seconds into the game before Florida tied the contest late in the first period. The Mavericks took control in the second period with goals from McLaughlin, Crawford, Cotton, and Jutting. Crawford and Cotton scored on the power play, while Jutting added Kansas City's third power-play goal of the night. Jutting and Cotton each recorded a goal and an assist, while Crawford finished with a goal and an assist.

Wells earned the win in net after stopping 19 of 21 shots. Crawford was named the game's first star, Carpenter earned second-star honors, and Jutting was selected as the third star. Kansas City went 3-for-7 on the power play and outshot Florida 27-21.

The Kelly Cup Finals now shift to Florida for Games Three, Four and Five. Game Three will be played Wednesday night in Estero, Florida.







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