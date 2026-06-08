Bison Finalists for Five ECHL Awards

Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







BLOOMINGTON, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison front office has been named as a finalist in five different categories of the 2025-26 Team Awards. The winners will be announced at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings on June 24.

The Bison earned finalist honors in the following categories: Most Creative Revenue Generation (Stick 2 Reading), Corporate Partnership Team of the Year, Ticket Sales Professional of the Year (Jonathon Rubin), Ticket Department of the Year - Growth and the Team Award of Excellence - Growth.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2025-26 Season.

Individuals, departments and organizations across the 30-team league are recognized for creativity, growth, service and spirit.

Through the Stick 2 Reading program presented by Jimmy John's, the Bison distributed custom bookmarks to schools across Central Illinois to provide a reading goal to students. More than 6,000 young fans completed their goals and received a free Jimmy John's sandwich and Bison ticket.

On the ice, the team continued to make positive strides and qualified for playoffs for the first time. The off-ice impact, however, may have been even more special as the Bison emerged as an instrumental contributor to economic development in downtown Bloomington. Partnership support of the team reached new heights and continues to soar.

Overall, the ticket staff worked toward growth in all categories and increased single-game attendance, group participation and season ticket memberships. Individually, Rubin orchestrated doubled participation in the Bison Kids Club and significantly increased his year-over-year contributions to the team.

2026-27 Full Season Memberships are available for as low as $72 per month on an interest free payment plan!! Special benefits include a Meet-the-Team event, Herd Store discount, invitation to exclusive events, ticket exchange program, exclusive FanSaves deals, and a personal Ticket Account Executive. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.







ECHL Stories from June 8, 2026

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