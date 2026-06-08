Stingrays Earn Seven Finalist Selections for 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards

Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are excited to announce their selection as finalists in seven categories for the 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX. Winners will be revealed during the league's annual ECHL Summer Meetings taking place later this month in Nashville, Tennessee.

This year, the Stingrays are finalists for Community Service Team of the Year, Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year (Ice Lounge), Social Media Team of the Year, and Ticket Department of the Year - Growth. The Stingrays are also finalists for the Inclusive Spirit Award after winning the award last season.

Two individuals from the Stingrays front office have also been recognized for their contributions during the season. Mario Picciotto is a finalist for Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year, while Brendan Reilly is a finalist for Broadcaster of the Year.

"I would like to congratulate Mario and Brendan on being nominated as well as the rest of our staff and players for their commitment to the Stingrays organization and the greater Charleston community," Stingrays President Rob Concannon said. "Throughout the season there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and we couldn't do it without everyone's hard work."

The complete list of the awards and nominees can be found below.

Community Service Team of the Year: Kalamazoo Wings, Kansas City Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, South Carolina Stingrays, Worcester Railers

Marketing Team of the Year: Allen Americans, Greensboro Gargoyles, Idaho Steelheads, Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye

Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year: Bloomington Bison (Stick 2 Reading), Greensboro Gargoyles (Mystery Mini Sticks), Maine Mariners (Enter to Win Vacation Giveaway), South Carolina Stingrays (Ice Lounge), Worcester Railers (Railers Authentic Program)

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year: Allen Americans (Goalie Content Creator Game), Atlanta Gladiators (Pucks and Pages Package), Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Handyman Hal Meet & Greet), Rapid City Rush (Salute our Veterans Package), Trois-Rivières Lions (Lil' Lions Club)

Theme Night of the Year: Cincinnati Cyclones (Cincinnati 3-Ways), Maine Mariners (Minor League Sports Night), Orlando Solar Bears (Space Night), Rapid City Rush (Black Hills Brawl Night), Tahoe Knight Monsters (Grateful Dead Night)

Inclusive Spirit Award: Cincinnati Cyclones, Jacksonville Icemen, Kalamazoo Wings, Reading Royals, South Carolina Stingrays

Broadcaster of the Year: Shane Albahrani (Fort Wayne), Justin Russo (Idaho), Michael Keeley (Maine), Joey Battaino (Orlando), Brendan Reilly (South Carolina)

Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year: Guy Chiarenza (Atlanta), Rudy Hodgson (Cincinnati), Cory Berberian (Rapid City), Jason Mals (Wichita), Tim Foley (Worcester)

Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year: Chris Palin (Florida), Joe Roberts (Kalamazoo), Jordan Place (Maine), Mario Picciotto (South Carolina), Paul O'Leary (Worcester)

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year: Bloomington Bison, Florida Everblades, Toledo Walleye, Trois-Rivières Lions, Wheeling Nailers

Specialty Jersey of the Year: Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Military Appreciation), Idaho Steelheads (Boise Bigfoot), Kalamazoo Wings (Motley Zoo), Savannah Ghost Pirates (Ghost Riders), Toledo Walleye (Crayola Jersey)

Game Operations Team of the Year: Allen Americans, Cincinnati Cyclones, Jacksonville Icemen, Kansas City Mavericks, Norfolk Admirals, Orlando Solar Bears

Social Media Team of the Year: Atlanta Gladiators, Cincinnati Cyclones, Orlando Solar Bears, Savannah Ghost Pirates, South Carolina Stingrays

Ticket Sales Professional of the Year: Jonathan Rubin (Bloomington), Hunter Roush (Greenville), Ben Pulley (Indy), Declan Murray (Kansas City), Cassie Geer (Savannah)

Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year: Tyler Catton (Atlanta), Megan Blank (Indy), Haydin Hutson (Kalamazoo), Ethan Truesdale-Hales (Norfolk), August Vodehnal (Tahoe)

Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate: Florida Everblades, Idaho Steelheads, Indy Fuel, Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates

Ticket Department of the Year - Growth: Allen Americans, Atlanta Gladiators, Bloomington Bison, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, South Carolina Stingrays

Group Department of the Year - Aggregate: Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye

Group Department of the Year - Growth: Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Orlando Solar Bears, Wichita Thunder

Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate: Florida Everblades, Idaho Steelheads, Jacksonville Icemen, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Toledo Walleye

Team Award of Excellence - Growth: Allen Americans, Atlanta Gladiators, Bloomington Bison, Idaho Steelheads, Trois-Rivières Lions

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2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.







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