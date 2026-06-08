Icemen Named Finalists for Five 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards
Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild are proud to announce that the team has been named finalists for five 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX.
The Icemen have been nominated for the following league awards:
Inclusive Spirt Award
Game Operations Team of the Year
Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Group Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate
Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate
The Awards will be presented at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24. The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2025-26 Season. The complete list of awards and finalists are:
Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year
Kalamazoo Wings Allen Americans Bloomington Bison - Stick 2 Reading
Kansas City Mavericks Greensboro Gargoyles Greensboro Gargoyles - Mystery Mini Sticks
Rapid City Rush Idaho Steelheads Maine Mariners - Enter to Win Vacation Giveaway
South Carolina Stingrays Orlando Solar Bears South Carolina Stingrays - Ice Lounge
Worcester Railers Toledo Walleye Worcester Railers - Railers Authentic Program
Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award
Allen Americans - Goalie Content Creator Game Cincinnati Cyclones - Cincinnati 3-Ways Cincinnati Cyclones
Atlanta Gladiators - Pucks and Pages Package Maine Mariners - Minor League Sports Night Jacksonville Icemen
Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Handyman Hal Meet & Greet Orlando Solar Bears - Space Night Kalamazoo Wings
Rapid City Rush - Salute our Veterans Package Rapid City Rush - Black Hills Brawl Night Reading Royals
Trois-Rivières Lions - Club des P'tits Lions (Lil' Lions Club) Tahoe Knight Monsters - Grateful Dead Night South Carolina Stingrays
Broadcaster of the Year Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year
Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne Guy Chiarenza, Atlanta Chris Palin, Florida
Justin Russo, Idaho Rudy Hodgson, Cincinnati Joe Roberts, Kalamazoo
Michael Keeley, Maine Cory Berberian, Rapid City Jordan Place, Maine
Joey Battaino, Orlando Jason Mals, Wichita Mario Picciotto, South Carolina
Brendan Reilly, South Carolina Tim Foley, Worcester Paul O'Leary, Worcester
Corporate Partnership Team of the Year Specialty Jersey of the Year Game Operations Team of the Year
Bloomington Bison Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Military Appreciation Allen Americans
Florida Everblades Idaho Steelheads - Boise Bigfoot Cincinnati Cyclones
Toledo Walleye Kalamazoo Wings - Motley Zoo Jacksonville Icemen
Trois-Rivières Lions Savannah Ghost Pirates - Ghost Riders Kansas City Mavericks
Wheeling Nailers Toledo Walleye - Crayola Jersey Norfolk Admirals
Orlando Solar Bears
Social Media Team of the Year Ticket Sales Professional of the Year Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year
Atlanta Gladiators Jonathon Rubin, Bloomington Tyler Catton, Atlanta
Cincinnati Cyclones Hunter Roush, Greenville Megan Blank, Indy
Orlando Solar Bears Ben Pulley, Indy Haydin Hutson, Kalamazoo
Savannah Ghost Pirates Declan Murray, Kansas City Ethan Truesdale-Hales, Norfolk
South Carolina Stingrays Cassie Geer, Savannah August Vodehnal, Tahoe
Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate Ticket Department of the Year - Growth Group Department of the Year - Aggregate
Florida Everblades Allen Americans Florida Everblades
Idaho Steelheads Atlanta Gladiators Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Indy Fuel Bloomington Bison Jacksonville Icemen
Jacksonville Icemen Greenville Swamp Rabbits Orlando Solar Bears
Savannah Ghost Pirates South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye
Group Department of the Year - Growth Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate Team Award of Excellence - Growth
Allen Americans Florida Everblades Allen Americans
Fort Wayne Komets Idaho Steelheads Atlanta Gladiators
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Jacksonville Icemen Bloomington Bison
Orlando Solar Bears Savannah Ghost Pirates Idaho Steelheads
Wichita Thunder Toledo Walleye Trois-Rivières Lions
ECHL Stories from June 8, 2026
- Swamp Rabbits Named a Finalist for Six ECHL Awards - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Named Finalists for Five 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards - Jacksonville Icemen
- Wichita Selected for Two Nominations in 2025-26 Team Awards - Wichita Thunder
- Cincinnati Cyclones Nominated for Five 2025-26 ECHL League Awards - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Gladiators Named Finalist for Six 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Named Finalists for Four League Awards - Maine Mariners
- Trois-Rivières Lions Nominated in Three Categories at the ECHL Awards Gala - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Solar Bears Named Finalists for Seven Team Awards Ahead of 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Earn Seven Finalist Selections for 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rush Named Finalist for Four ECHL Team Awards - Rapid City Rush
- Bison Finalists for Five ECHL Awards - Bloomington Bison
- Worcester Railers Nominated for ECHL Community Award for Eighth Consecutive Season - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Finalists for 2025-26 Team Awards Presented by SponsorCX - ECHL
- Ghost Pirates Named Finalists for Multiple ECHL Team Awards - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Named Finalists for 2025-26 ECHL Inclusive Spirit Award - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Shut out Everblades 6-0 in Game One of Kelly Cup Finals - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks Defeat Everblades 5-2, Take 2-0 Series Lead in Kelly Cup Finals - Kansas City Mavericks
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Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Named Finalists for Five 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards
- Icemen Enter into Multi-Year Affiliation Agreement with the NHL's Minnesota Wild
- Icemen's Adam McMaster Named ECHL Player of the Week
- Martin's Hat Trick Leads Icemen to 7-5 Win in Season Finale
- Icemen Roar Back in Heartbreaking Shootout Loss at Greenville