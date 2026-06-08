Icemen Named Finalists for Five 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards

Published on June 8, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild are proud to announce that the team has been named finalists for five 2025-26 ECHL Team Awards, presented by SponsorCX.

The Icemen have been nominated for the following league awards:

Inclusive Spirt Award

Game Operations Team of the Year

Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate

Group Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate

Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate

The Awards will be presented at the 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings in Nashville on Wednesday, June 24. The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2025-26 Season. The complete list of awards and finalists are:

Community Service Team of the Year Marketing Team of the Year Most Creative Revenue Generation of the Year

Kalamazoo Wings Allen Americans Bloomington Bison - Stick 2 Reading

Kansas City Mavericks Greensboro Gargoyles Greensboro Gargoyles - Mystery Mini Sticks

Rapid City Rush Idaho Steelheads Maine Mariners - Enter to Win Vacation Giveaway

South Carolina Stingrays Orlando Solar Bears South Carolina Stingrays - Ice Lounge

Worcester Railers Toledo Walleye Worcester Railers - Railers Authentic Program

Most Creative Ticket Package of the Year Theme Night of the Year Inclusive Spirit Award

Allen Americans - Goalie Content Creator Game Cincinnati Cyclones - Cincinnati 3-Ways Cincinnati Cyclones

Atlanta Gladiators - Pucks and Pages Package Maine Mariners - Minor League Sports Night Jacksonville Icemen

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Handyman Hal Meet & Greet Orlando Solar Bears - Space Night Kalamazoo Wings

Rapid City Rush - Salute our Veterans Package Rapid City Rush - Black Hills Brawl Night Reading Royals

Trois-Rivières Lions - Club des P'tits Lions (Lil' Lions Club) Tahoe Knight Monsters - Grateful Dead Night South Carolina Stingrays

Broadcaster of the Year Joe Babik Award - Media/PR Director of the Year Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year

Shane Albahrani, Fort Wayne Guy Chiarenza, Atlanta Chris Palin, Florida

Justin Russo, Idaho Rudy Hodgson, Cincinnati Joe Roberts, Kalamazoo

Michael Keeley, Maine Cory Berberian, Rapid City Jordan Place, Maine

Joey Battaino, Orlando Jason Mals, Wichita Mario Picciotto, South Carolina

Brendan Reilly, South Carolina Tim Foley, Worcester Paul O'Leary, Worcester

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year Specialty Jersey of the Year Game Operations Team of the Year

Bloomington Bison Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Military Appreciation Allen Americans

Florida Everblades Idaho Steelheads - Boise Bigfoot Cincinnati Cyclones

Toledo Walleye Kalamazoo Wings - Motley Zoo Jacksonville Icemen

Trois-Rivières Lions Savannah Ghost Pirates - Ghost Riders Kansas City Mavericks

Wheeling Nailers Toledo Walleye - Crayola Jersey Norfolk Admirals

Orlando Solar Bears

Social Media Team of the Year Ticket Sales Professional of the Year Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year

Atlanta Gladiators Jonathon Rubin, Bloomington Tyler Catton, Atlanta

Cincinnati Cyclones Hunter Roush, Greenville Megan Blank, Indy

Orlando Solar Bears Ben Pulley, Indy Haydin Hutson, Kalamazoo

Savannah Ghost Pirates Declan Murray, Kansas City Ethan Truesdale-Hales, Norfolk

South Carolina Stingrays Cassie Geer, Savannah August Vodehnal, Tahoe

Ticket Department of the Year - Aggregate Ticket Department of the Year - Growth Group Department of the Year - Aggregate

Florida Everblades Allen Americans Florida Everblades

Idaho Steelheads Atlanta Gladiators Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Indy Fuel Bloomington Bison Jacksonville Icemen

Jacksonville Icemen Greenville Swamp Rabbits Orlando Solar Bears

Savannah Ghost Pirates South Carolina Stingrays Toledo Walleye

Group Department of the Year - Growth Team Award of Excellence - Aggregate Team Award of Excellence - Growth

Allen Americans Florida Everblades Allen Americans

Fort Wayne Komets Idaho Steelheads Atlanta Gladiators

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Jacksonville Icemen Bloomington Bison

Orlando Solar Bears Savannah Ghost Pirates Idaho Steelheads

Wichita Thunder Toledo Walleye Trois-Rivières Lions







ECHL Stories from June 8, 2026

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